Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Kirby VanDeWalker, 6th Year
Assistant coach: Scott Van Epps, 2nd Year
Assistant coach: Dylan Craig, 6th Year
Roster:
Cal Luebke - Senior - MI, OF
Alex Lee - Senior - OF/P
Jaedin Johnson - Senior - C
Gage Thompson - Senior - OF
Zach Vukelich - Senior - OF/P
Dillon Bartel - Junior - OF/C/P
Colton Steberg - Junior - MI/P
Will Van Epps - Junior - 1B/DH/P
Butch Lindell - Junior - 1B/P
Mason Torgeson - Junior - OF/P
Gunner Kennedy - Sophomore - CI/P/C
Owen Craig - Sophomore - INF/P
Reed Sommer - Sophomore - OF
Isaac Hedeen - Sophomore - P/1B
Noah Wallaker - Sophomore - C/P
Tanner Hedeen - Sophomore - OF
Key Players:
We are excited to have Jaedin Johnson, Alex Lee, Cal Luebke, Colton Steberg, Will Van Epps and Dillon Bartel back in the lineup again this year. All played a significant amount of varsity innings last year and that experience has prepared them for a big season this year.
Keep Your Eye On
We graduated eight seniors last season, including two big pieces to our pitching rotation. With that, we are counting on some newcomers to the varsity to step into big roles and to challenge our returning players. Gage Thompson, Zach Vukelich, Butch Lindell, Mason Torgeson, Gunner Kennedy, Reed Sommer, Owen Craig, Isaac Hedeen, and Noah Wallaker are all fighting for a spot in the rotation and the lineup.
2022 Recap:
Last year we joined the Gopher Conference. Our goals included winning more games than the previous season (10) and finishing in the top four of our section. We also finished in the top four of the Gopher conference. We finished the season with a 13-10 overall record, 6-5 in the conference.
2023 Season Outlook:
Our expectation is to compete for the Gopher Conference title and Section 1A title.
Competition:
The Gopher Conference is a strong baseball conference. The 2022 Class A State Champions and Runner-Ups were both from the conference (Randolph and Hayfield). The conference contains both AA schools (Maple River, Triton, Blooming Prairie, NRHEG, Medford, WEM) and A schools (KW, Hayfield, Randolph, JWP, USC). Maple River and NRHEG had solid teams last year that bring back many players while Hayfield, Randolph and USC look to have tough teams this year.
In Section 1A, KW, Hayfield, Southland, Lyle/Pacelli, USC all look to compete for the crown. KW ended up in the semi-finals vs. top seeded Hayfield last year and ended up losing a great high school playoff game 2-0. We would love to put ourselves in position for a rematch this year.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Our program is sitting in a great position right now. We have excellent numbers with 60 players in grades 7-12 (36 in high school and 24 in junior high). We have players who have taken the game seriously and work to improve their skills outside of our season. We need our younger pitchers to continue to develop to give us a consistent chance to win each game.
We teach our players to focus on the process and not the outcome. If we can win more pitches than the other team and reach our goals within each game, the results we want will come. We get to play the best game in the world with our friends we've grown up with, all while representing Kenyon-Wanamingo. What could be better?