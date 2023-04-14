...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph
and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to
result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is
slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires
that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until
precipitation arrives later in the day.
Head coach: Scott Morrissey, 4th year as head coach in golf
Assistant coach: Anna Blessing, 3 years as head coach at Bethlehem Academy and 2nd year as an assistant at Faribault High School with the coop.
Assistant coach: Brad 1st year as our middle school coach
ROSTER
Maddie Cramer (8), Malia LaCanne (8), Claire Anderson (8), Olivia Steffland (8), Grace Norton (9), Fiona Hacker (9), Isabella Pankonin (9), Tennyson Roiger (10), Addison Thibodeau (10), Jersey Hausen (10), Mariana Hager (10), Meridith Umbreit (11), Sara Dobson (11), Kaitlyn Worke (11), Tessa Bauer (12), Emma Thibodeau (12) Trina Ta (12), Ryann Louis (12).
KEY PLAYERS
Returning varsity golfers include Sara Dobson, Kaitlyn Worke, Mariana Hager, Addison Thibodeau, and Jersey Hausen. Junior Meredith Umbriet, 10th grader Tennyson Roiger, 8th graders Claire Anderson and Malia LaCanne are returners as JV participants last spring for Faribault High School. 9th Graders Fiona Hacker, Grace Norton, and Isabella Pankonin were first year players on the middle school team last year. Maddie Cramer and Olivia Streefland will be joining the JV/Varsity team as 8th graders.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
I expect the returning varsity players to take the next step this season. I love our depth and experience even with our 8-10th graders that are returning. We also have between 9 middle school girls out for golf this spring that may compete for JV/varsity spots as well.
2023 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goals are to get better every day, and we expect that if each player gets better individually, our team scores will translate into more wins and a higher conference/section finish. We will have a great time and continue to build this program into a winner.
There is a different feel this season with this group of girls. They really love the game and want to get better. They seem to hold themselves to high standards and truly are excited for where this program is headed.
COMPETITION
We should be very competitive in the conference this season with individual improvements that are expected. Northfield is the returning champion and should be very tough again this season.