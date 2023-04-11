Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Dave Wieber, 33rd year (23rd year as head coach)
Assistant coach: Charlie Fuller, 30th year coaching boys and girls pole vault
Assistant coach: Taylor Day, 2nd year coaching boys and girls sprints and short relays
Assistant coach: Meghan Knutson, 2nd year coaching boys and girls horizontal jumps
Christian Harmeyer: 1st year coaching boys and girls high jump, horizontal jumps, and relays
John Harris, 1st year coaching boys and girls hurdles
Roster:
Omar Abdi (9), Omar Ali (10), Charles Amoako (10), Turuok Anter (12), Barak Barner (10), Viggo Baum (11), Preston Berger (11), Jordan Boudreau (11), Ben Boyd (12), Dustin Boyd (10), Patrick Budahl (12), Will Buffington (9), Lucas Caron (9), Carson Casteel (10), Ricky Cordova (12), Cullen Cox (9), Marco Cruz Garcia (12), D'Shaun Davis (11), George Delgado (11), Cristian Escobar (11), Andrew Flicek (11), Chase Flicek (10), Erik Flores (8), Johnny Frank (12), Jose Garcia (9), Jonathan Gehrke (10), Harrison Gibbs (11), Jal Giet (12), Aden Hanson (11), James Hoisington (11), Carter Johnson (11), Ruevers Justin (9), Drake Kirkpatrick (10), Sam Koivisto (11), Quintero Kris (12), Thomas Kunze (11), Darby LaCanne (10), Finn Larson (10), Peter Le (12), Isreal Lira (10), Nathan Lockerby (9), Muse Muhumed (12), Emmanuel Panser (12), Madden Paul (10), Adrian Perez (12), Aaron Plunkett (10), Riley Quinnell (11), Jakcson Reb (12), Teddy Rothstein (10), Joseph Ruisi (11), Derrick Sando (11), Beau Schrot (12), JJ Schrot (10), Trevor Sexton (9), Joseph Steinberg (11), Trent Ta (12), Jason Tino-Quila (12), Tim Troung (8), Alexander Tuma (12), Alex Turcios (12), Reyes Turcios (12), Nolen Vogeslberg (10), Samuel Weinberger (10), James Wlborn (12), Owen Whitney (12).
Key Players:
Cristian Escobar Pearson - State placewinner in the 300m hurdles in 2022, also key member on 2 state place winning sprint relays.
Carter Johnson - State place winner in the 110m hurdles in 2022.
JJ Schrot - key member of 3 state place winning relays in 2022
Derrick Sando - key member of state place winning relay in 2022
Muse Muhumed - key member of state place winning relays in 2022
Reyes Turcios - key member of state place winning relay in 2022
Alex Turcios - key member of state place winning relay in 2022
Ricky Cordova - A key member of state qualifying 3200m relay in 2022, a strong leader who is impressing early this year!
Alex Tuma - A key member of the state qualifying 3200m relay in 2022, eager to show what he can do this year!
Jal Giet - Shot put and Discus thrower will be challenging to compete at the state meet
Joey Ruisi - Shot put and Discus thrower will also be challenging to compete at the state meet
Beau Schrot - A rapidly improving thrower who will be competing to earn a state berth as well.
Nolan Vogelsberg - Pole Vaulter who narrowly missed making state last year and is eager to get there this year,
Johnny Frank - Discus thrower, sprinter, and triple jumper who will score a lot of points for us as he strives to reach the state meet.
Barak Barner - Sprinter who is hungry to show what he can do this season.
James Hoisington - Distance runner with the speed and endurance to be a standout in the distance events.
James Welborn - Returning high jumper is looking to reach lofty heights this year!
Keep Your Eye On
Nate Lockerby is a freshman who will be pushing the older guys ahead of him in the throwing events
Cullen Cox is a freshman who is already showing us he has speed and agility in the sprints and jumps
D'Shaun Davis is coming back after missing a season due to serious injury and should be a key member of our sprinting group.
2022 Recap:
FHS boys placed 6th in the Big9 Conference Meet.
FHS boys placed 3rd in the True Team Section 2AA and advanced to True Team State Championships where they placed 5th overall.
FHS boys placed 1st in the MSHSL Section 1AA individual Championships advancing 15 athletes to the State Meet.
FHS boys placed 4th over all at the MSHSL Individual State Championships.
2023 Season Outlook:
We have some returning veterans who are leading our younger athletes with the goal of placing higher than last year at both the True Team State and MSHSL State Meets! The Big9 showed that it is the strongest Track & Field Conference in the state with Owatonna, Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century, Mankato East, and Faribault all placing in the top spots in the end of the season Championship meets. It will be another incredible Big9 Conference meet this year!
Competition
The AAA teams in the conference showed their dominance last year, but we are going to be challenging them again this year! We should be vying for the top spot in both the 2AA True Team Section and AA MSHSL Section Individual meets this year again!
BY THE NUMBERS
65 - total athletes
18 - returning letter winners
21 - seniors