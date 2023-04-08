Logan Peroutka, a junior, will be the team captain.
Parker Morrow, a junior as well, is a returning letter winner.
Ethan Amundson, a junior, is also a returning letter winner.
Leighton Anderson is a freshman returning letter winner.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Ian Ahlers is a senior and a previous track and field letter winner, part of an all-state relay team. He is new to golf.
Caden Dell played a lot of golf with family and friends in the off season and took lessons at the Faribault Golf Club from Clay Curwin.
Micah Lenway was floating around the top of JV in the 2022 season.
Owen Beardsley played varsity two years ago, got bumped out in the co-op last year and is back to give it a go this year.
Don't be surprised if we get a middle schooler or two sneaking to the top of JV or even on varsity.
2023 SEASON OUTLOOK
I would like to see us finish above .500 in the top half of Big 9 and the section. Losing several top golfers this year for various reasons, we still think there is a good opportunity for some kids to step up this year and help the team shoot scores in the low 300s. It was kind of a bummer to lose some of them, but it gives other kids an opportunity, so that's always a win.
COMPETITION
We should be very competitive in the conference this season with individual improvements that are expected. The usual top teams in the conference and section will likely be back up there again. It will be tough to climb those summits, but we will be able to compete well all season.