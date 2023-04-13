...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Abnormally warm temperatures will allow relative humidity values
to drop to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air
combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for
fires to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY
WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Returning starters Ayden Qualey, Hudson Dillon, Michael Crone, Ben Stoessel.
Keep Your Eye On
Ben Cunniff will be new to varsity this year and we will be catching, pitching and playing infield.
2022 Recap:
Last year we were 6 and 13 and took 10th in the conference.
2023 Season Outlook:
We have a lot of returning pitchers this year and hope to build around our pitching staff this year. After graduating a lot of seniors there's going to be a lot of opportunities for younger players to step in.
Competition
We are going to be a lot younger this year. Mankato West will be tough this year and Mankato East. West won the conference last year and will be one of the top teams in the conference again.