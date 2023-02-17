The Faribault boys hockey team traveled to Rochester on Thursday night for the second of their three road games to close out the regular season. The Falcons dropped to 11-12 overall with a 6-0 loss to the hosting Rochester John Marshall Rockets.
Special teams played a big role in Faribault's road loss, which saw both teams get five chances each on the power play, but the Rockets managed to capitalize on them the most.
Following a scoreless first period, John Marshall netted a power play goal just a minute into the second period. It added an even-strength goal before scoring short-handed on a Falcon power play with 11 seconds left in the period.
The Rockets scored a second short-handed goal just over two minutes into the third period before adding a second power play goal nearly two minutes later to go up 5-0 on the Falcons.
An even-strength goal late in the period close things out as Faribault looks to bounce back from the tough road loss.
Senior goaltender Jacob Sherf started in net for the Falcons and posted 32 saves on 38 shots for an .842 save percentage.
Faribault has one last game to close out the regular season and will do so in Mankato when the Falcons are hosted by the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the All Seasons Arena.