The Faribault boys hockey team traveled to Rochester on Thursday night for the second of their three road games to close out the regular season. The Falcons dropped to 11-12 overall with a 6-0 loss to the hosting Rochester John Marshall Rockets.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments