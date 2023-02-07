Trump and Hanson

Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson with coach Chris Bothun and her assistant coach Jill Strodtman. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

On Monday, Feb. 6, Bethlehem Academy volleyball co-captains Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson, along with their parents and coaches, signed their letters of intent to participate in Division III volleyball at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul and Luther College, respectively.


Kate Trump, Lindsay Hanson and Family

Coaches and parents in congratulations of Trump and Hanson. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Kate Trump, Lindsay Hanson and Team

The whole team with Trump, Hanson and coaches. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

