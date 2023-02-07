On Monday, Feb. 6, Bethlehem Academy volleyball co-captains Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson, along with their parents and coaches, signed their letters of intent to participate in Division III volleyball at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul and Luther College, respectively.
Parents, teammates and Bethlehem Academy teachers and staff were on hand for the ceremony. Both players had long decorated careers at BA and now are excited about taking it to the next step in collegiate athletics.
Lindsay Hanson was a four-year varsity player and senior co-captain.
Coach Chris Bothun commented, "She has done a fantastic job as a middle hitter the last three years. Lindsay does a great job putting up a big block and has been the block leader on our team for the past two years. She is one of our go-to attackers and is smart with her placement of the ball. Lindsay is very court aware and studies the game well. We could always count on her for a great scouting report."
She added, "Lindsay has also been a great summer camp leader and worked very well with our younger athletes that one day aspire to be a Cardinal ladies volleyball player. She will be greatly missed by us coaches."
Kate Trump was a five-year varsity player and senior co-captain.
Coach Bothun said, "She did an outstanding job as an outside hitter and middle back defender. As our top serve receiver, Kate allowed our team the opportunity to set up a strong offense. She is also a strong and smart attacker herself. She reads the ball extremely well, makes adjustments as needed and pushes herself to be her best. Earning her 1,000th dig this season was a special milestone for Kate to reach, as well as making the Class A All-State Team. Kate’s work ethic, leadership and communication on the court will be greatly missed."
Both Hanson and Trump were a big part of last year's undefeated season in the Gopher Conference as juniors. The team earned third place in the 2021 Class A state championship, and Trump was named to the All-Tournament Team.