The Faribault boys swim and dive team traveled to Owatonna Thursday night for a meet against the hosting Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were shorthanded going into the meet and fell 94-79.
James Hoisington was one of the bright spots for the Falcons as the junior blazed through the 100 breast for a final time of one minute, 12.15 seconds, which helped him claim first place by just over five seconds.
“We had over a third of our team gone and unable to compete in last night’s meet, which spread us pretty thin,” said Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller. “We still swam well with a good chunk of best-time swims. Owatonna has a large number of boys on their team compared to us. A highlight for us was that James Hoisington won the 100 breaststroke and our relays were very competitive. The guys are competing well, even though they are tired, stiff and sore from practice and weights in addition to working through some sicknesses.”
Hoisington teamed up with sophomores Finn Larson and Declan Chappuis and fellow junior Elliot Daschner in the 200 free relay and they combined for a second place finish at 1:44.37. Hoisington, Daschner and Chappuis rattled off second, third and fourth place finishes in the 50 free.
Larson and Daschner paired up with Thatcher Simon and Caleb Sadergaski in the 400 free relay and fell just four seconds shy of earning the fastest time, but fell to second at 4:04.61. Larson also earned a second place finish in the 200 free at 2:16.11.
Daschner and Larson finished second and third in the 100 free respectively, Simon earned the second fastest time in the 100 back and Sadergaski finished third in the 100 fly. Simon and Sadergaski also finished second and third in the 200 IM.
Viggo Baum was the Falcons lone representative in the 500 free and the junior earned a second place finish behind a time of 6:23.18.
In the one meter dive, senior Chriztopher Ferris and eighth grader Asher Ferris earned second and third place finishes behind Chriztopher’s final score of 177.45 and Asher’s final score of 151.70.
Faribault will travel to Mankato on Saturday to compete in the Mankato East Cougar Relays before returning home on Tuesday to host the Falcons final meet of December against Big 9 powerhouse Rochester Century.