(FHS Boys Swim) Caleb Sadergaski - 100 fly

Faribault’s Caleb Sadergaski competes in the 100 fly during the Falcons’ meet at Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys swim and dive team traveled to Owatonna Thursday night for a meet against the hosting Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were shorthanded going into the meet and fell 94-79.


(FHS Boys Swim) James Hoisington - 100 breast

Faribault’s James Hoisington comes up for a breath while competing in the 100 breast during the Falcons’ meet at Owatonna. Hoisington earned first place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(FHS Boys Dive) Chriztopher Ferris

Faribault's Chriztopher Ferris attempts one of his dives during the Falcons' meet at Owatonna. Ferris earned second place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com) 

