...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Shattuck St. Mary's AAA senior Faribault resident Andrew Politoski, No. 3, plays defense against Culver. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Shattuck St. Mary's prep and AAA boys hockey teams both dominated Culver Academy in a storied and long standing rivalry over the weekend.
Prep won 5-2 but had taken a 5-0 lead quickly in the first two periods, with goals from seniors Aiden Park committed to Michigan, Drew Mackie (Notre Dame), William Zellers (Boston U), Zach Nehring (Western Michigan) and Hunter Anderson (Denver University). On Sunday, it was much closer, but Hunter Anderson had himself a nice game, scoring two goals and two assists in securing the win over Culver.
Shattuck Prep is 26-5-2 for the season and ranked No. 1 in the country in many United States hockey polls and has already qualified for the USA National Hockey Championships for this year.
The AAA SSM team shut out Culver's varsity 7-0 and 5-0. They are 30-7 and have already qualified for the USA Division 1 Prep/High School National Championships on March 23, 2023.
Two Faribault residents who played in the hockey association and moved on to SSM are completing their senior years at SSM.
No. 3 Andrew Politoski played on the Bantams, 15 and 16s prep for SSM before finishing out his career as a senior on AAA. Poloski had two assists in the two games against Culver and played solid defense. Politoski is the second leading scorer for defensemen on this year's squad with 30 points. His father, Cal, has been the sports complex manager for the past 12 years.
Senior forward Aaron Sawicki had two goals and one assist in the two games against Culver. He has 15 goals and 40 total points for the year and was part of last year's 2021-22 USA hockey high school national championship team. Both players aspire to continue their hockey careers in juniors after graduating this year, before moving on to to collegiate hockey.
Coach Ted Doherty had this to say about the two local SSM seniors: "Aaron and Andrew have gone through our program from day one and have done things the right way. We, as coaches, couldn't be prouder of them. They are leaders within our program, and our team looks to them to lead us every day in practice and games. They play big minutes for us, and come playoff time, will be a big part of success moving forward."