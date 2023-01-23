The Faribault Falcons boys basketball team lost 85-57 Friday night against the rival Northfield Raiders.
The young Falcons again were competitive in the first 10 minutes of the game, and then the veteran squad of Northfield outmuscled and outshot Faribault, taking control of the contest.
The game started out with Faribault striking first, as leading scorer sophomore Mohamed Madey hitting a 3. Madey had scored the first 5 points for Faribault. With 13 minutes to go in the first half, Faribault was only down 10-8 and had a chance to take the lead on a 3-pointer from senior Beau Schrot, but it didn't fall.
A long rebound by Northfield led to a layup the other way, and within a three-minute span, Northfield scored 12 straight points for a 22-8 lead. A nice off-handed running jumpshot by Schrot for two stopped the run and made the score 22-10 halfway through the first.
Northfield went on another 13-0 run, as Faribault shooting went cold to make the score 35-10 before Faribault was able to respond. Mohamed Madey helped Faribault get back on the scoreboard, as Faribault was able to go on a 10-3 run to make it 38-20 with a couple minutes left.
Northfield ended the half with a couple of 3s to make the score 46-22 at the half.
At the start of the second, the teams were able to trade baskets, but Northfield's first half lead was too much. The lead had ballooned to 63-38 when coach Eric Hildebrandt made some substitutions.
No. 15 Ryan Kreager entered the game at the 11-minute mark of the half and was effective for the Falcons. He scored eight points in the last 10 minutes of the game. Madey had a good game with 22 points on the night, including scoring eight straight points in the final eight minutes of the game.
Beau Schrot was able to contribute nine points, and Jimmy Welborn added four points.
Faribault looks to get back in the win column with two away games Tuesday night in Winona (4-4 Big 9) and Friday night against Rochester Mayo (6-4 Big 9).