Season ends in section individual tournament for Falcons By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members of the Faribault boys tennis team traveled to Farmington on Tuesday morning for the Section 1AA Individual Tournament.In the postseason bracket, none of the Falcons kept their season alive, all falling in Farmington.Brandon Petricka and Buay Lual represented the singles side for Faribault.Petricka received a first round bye, immediately advancing him to the second round.An opponent from John Marshall faced Petricka in the second round.The Faribault tennis player opened his tournament with a 6-0 win over the Rocket.“Brandon controlled the first set with great serving and good ball movement and placement on the court, attacking when appropriate to win points,” said coach Jeff Anderson.Though not as dominant, Petricka closed out the match with a 6-4 victory to advance him to the third round.Petricka then ran into a tough foe from Lakeville North in his next contest.The Panther product proved to be too much for the Falcon, ending Petricka’s season by matching 6-0 sets.Lual bowed out of the tournament after dropping a match to a Century Panther via two 6-0 scores.Doubles for Faribault sent Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema plus Harrison Gibbs with Carsen Kramer.Gibbs and Kramer, after dropping their first set, bounced back versus a duo from Northfield.Winning the next two sets, the pair advanced.“They did well to frustrate their opponents and were winning many points and games,” said Anderson.The pair’s run ended in the second round after dropping straight sets to a Lakeville North duo.Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema also played a team from Northfield but fell in 6-1 sets.Now entering into the offseason, the Falcons will once again soar to the tennis courts next spring. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brandon Petricka Buay Lual Sport Tennis Carson Reuvers Carter Sietsema Tournament Harrison Gibbs Set Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Former Faribault man sentenced for tax evasion Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Vote Brad Finstad for Congress Tuesday May 24th Upcoming Events May 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 FHS Class of 63 Lunch Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 25, 2022 Submit an Event