Taking the field against Mankato West, the Scarlets were able to use a dominant pitching performance to propel themselves to victory over the Faribault baseball team.
Not allowing a hit until the bottom of the seventh inning, West’s senior starter, Tanner Shumski was able to go the distance by throwing a complete game shutout to hand the Falcons the 10-0 loss April 26, at Bell Field.
Opening the contest, Faribault’s Hunter Nelson was tasked with slowing down the Scarlets’ offense, a unit that has scored at least nine runs in each of their first three contests of the season.
Nelson was able to start that quest off on the right foot as the senior sent West down in order, picking up two strikeouts along the way.
Bringing the bats up to the plate for the bottom of the first, Shumski — the Minnesota State University-Mankato committed pitcher — answered Nelson’s strong frame with an equally strong opening, punching out two Falcons to send the game to the second inning scoreless.
Aiming to replicate the success from the top of the first inning, Nelson ran into some control issues.
Using four walks in the inning to their advantage, Mankato West was able to strike first, plating three runs to jump ahead by the 3-0 margin into the bottom of the second.
Returning to the mound, Shumski kept dealing, sending the Falcons again down in order to get West back up to bat.
After the quick inning by Shumski, West kept the pressure on Hanson, scoring two runs early to chase the senior starter with Faribault trailing 5-0.
Teagen Almendinger took over on the mound for the Falcons and was able to escape the inning and preserve the five-run deficit.
From there, Shumski continued to deal, giving Faribault fits at the plate, while West worked to a 6-0 into the seventh and final frame.
Further tightening their grip on the game, West plated four more runs in the top of the seventh, while Shumski readied for bottom of the seventh with the perfect game in tack.
Sitting three outs from the flawless game, the Falcons would not allow Shumski to pitching perfection as Hanson opening the inning with a leadoff single to become the first baserunner of the afternoon for Faribault.ngle was it for the Falcons, as Shumski rebounded to get three groundouts and strand Nelson at third base to end the game with the 10-0 final score.
Nelson took the loss on the mound for the Falcons by going two innings and striking out two batters while walking four and allowing five runs, four earned.
The loss was the Falcons fourth straight to open the season with all the losses coming in Big 9 conference play.
On the other side, West improved to 4-0, while holding that same record in the conference.