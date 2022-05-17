Rockets blast by Falcons in section opener By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Receiving the 11th-seed in the Section 1AA team tennis tournament, the Faribault boys drew the sixth-seeded John Marshall Rockets.The Falcons traveled to Rochester Monday afternoon to attempt to keep their group season alive and shock the Rockets.However, the upset was not in the cards for Faribault.John Marshall proved to be more than ready for the Falcons, as the higher seed romped to the 7-0 win.Though falling, there were some positives to take away from the match, said coach Jeff Anderson.“Both one and two singles played well today and it was nice to see an improved score at one singles from the regular season match versus JM,” he said.Faribault’s Brandon Petricka fell in 6-2 and 6-3 sets while Carsen Kramer fell by dual 6-2 games.At the No. 3 singles match, Harrison Gibbs came the closest of any Falcon to fly to victory.“Harrison was serving well again today and was moving his opponent around the court looking for an opportunity to attack,” said Anderson.Gibbs pushed his opponent from John Marshall to the brink but fell just short in two 7-5 set losses.The doubles matches saw clean 6-0 games by the Rockets in the three pairings to push to the 7-0 final.The 7-0 score matched the Falcons’ April 19 loss to John Marshall.Faribault finished the season at 1-18 in team play.As the year came to an end for the Faribault team season, the Falcons aren’t done competing yet.Faribault now prepares for the individual section tournament, which begins on May 24.The top two single and doubles players for the Falcons will travel to Farmington for the last chance to keep competing for the year and possibly advance to state. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Faribault woman sentenced to probation in mother's death Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Documentary review was political commentary Blue Collar Festival should stay downtown Upcoming Events May 17 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 17, 2022 May 17 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 17, 2022 May 17 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 17, 2022 May 17 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 17, 2022 May 17 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, May 17, 2022 Submit an Event