Receiving the 11th-seed in the Section 1AA team tennis tournament, the Faribault boys drew the sixth-seeded John Marshall Rockets.

The Falcons traveled to Rochester Monday afternoon to attempt to keep their group season alive and shock the Rockets.

However, the upset was not in the cards for Faribault.

John Marshall proved to be more than ready for the Falcons, as the higher seed romped to the 7-0 win.

Though falling, there were some positives to take away from the match, said coach Jeff Anderson.

“Both one and two singles played well today and it was nice to see an improved score at one singles from the regular season match versus JM,” he said.

Faribault’s Brandon Petricka fell in 6-2 and 6-3 sets while Carsen Kramer fell by dual 6-2 games.

At the No. 3 singles match, Harrison Gibbs came the closest of any Falcon to fly to victory.

“Harrison was serving well again today and was moving his opponent around the court looking for an opportunity to attack,” said Anderson.

Gibbs pushed his opponent from John Marshall to the brink but fell just short in two 7-5 set losses.

The doubles matches saw clean 6-0 games by the Rockets in the three pairings to push to the 7-0 final.

The 7-0 score matched the Falcons’ April 19 loss to John Marshall.

Faribault finished the season at 1-18 in team play.

As the year came to an end for the Faribault team season, the Falcons aren’t done competing yet.

Faribault now prepares for the individual section tournament, which begins on May 24.

The top two single and doubles players for the Falcons will travel to Farmington for the last chance to keep competing for the year and possibly advance to state.

