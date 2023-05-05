Rochester Century's Morgan Erickson was dominant in the first five innings in a softball victory over Faribault Thursday.
Erickson shut out the Falcons, before Faribault was finally able to put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to score two runs on three hits. But it wasn't enough, as Century pitched and batted its way to a 6-2 win.
With a pitching duel back and forth in the first two innings, Faribault's defense started to falter, as Century's Erickson and Amanda Spors reached base on errors, and Chloe Burke walked.
Century would get the first run on a single by leading hitter Maddie Feakes. With two out and the bases loaded, it looked like the Falcons were going to get out of the inning, as center fielder Regan Dregenberg made a nice diving catch, but it fell out of her glove as she went to the ground. Erickson and Spors would score and the score was 3-0.
In the fifth inning, Century was able to tack another run in to make it 4-0.
Faribault was able to break up the no hitter for Erickson in the bottom of the 5th with a single by Olivia Smith. Jamie Adamek then singled on a hard ground ball to left field, and Brook Racine also singled for the Falcons third hit of the game.
With the bases loaded, the young Falcons team was unable to push a run across, as eighth grader Lily Jindra struck out to end the inning. Century would tack on two more runs in the seventh, before Faribault responded at the end of the game.
The Falcons notched two runs in the seventh, highlighted by doubles from Olivia Smith and Emily Minnick. Smith scored on Minnick's double, and Minnick would later score on a single by Racine for the second run. Faribault was unable to push Racine across the plate, ending the game with a final score of 6-2.
Faribault starting pitcher Aly Cook looked strong again, giving up only two earned runs and striking out seven Century batters.
The Falcons girls were scheduled to be right back on the field Friday, traveling to Stewartville for a non-conference battle at 5 p.m.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
