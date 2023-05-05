Rochester Century's Morgan Erickson was dominant in the first five innings in a softball victory over Faribault Thursday.

Shane Gunderso, Regan Dregenberg, Amanda Cullen

Coach Shane Gunderson discusses batting strategy with Regan Dregenberg, as Amanda Cullen looks on. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Aly Cook

Eighth grader Aly Cook stood tall against a veteran Rochester Century team. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Shane Gunderson

Coach Shane Gunderson talks to the Falcons fielders with the bases loaded. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments