The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers matched up twice Thursday, with Awesome Blossom baseball hosting the Tigers and Tigers softball hosting the Blossoms. In both cases, the visiting teams came out victorious, with Medford baseball winning 11-1 and Blooming Prairie winning 12-2.
Baseball: Medford 11, Blooming Prairie 1
The Tigers picked up the road win behind a strong offensive fourth inning. They opened with two runs in the top of the first and tallied one more in the top of the third, but poured in five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 8-0 lead.
Blooming Prairie junior Lucas Schammel got the Blossoms on the board thanks to an RBI knock in the bottom of the fourth to score junior shortstop Jesse Cardenas and cut the lead down to 8-1.
Medford tallied two more runs in the fifth and one last run in the sixth inning to seal the win. Senior first baseman Noah Honsey led the Tigers with a 4-4 plate appearance and a game-leading three RBIs among his four hits.
Reed Cumberland added three hits and one RBI, Tate Hermes and Josh Bluhm had two hits each with Hermes also earning an RBI and Justin Ristau and Jack Paul knocked in two runners each.
Schammel and Cardenas led Blooming Prairie batters with two-hit performances each, which included Schammel’s hit to score Cardenas. Cale Braaten, Alex Lea and Micah Donnelly all recorded one hit each.
On the mound, Casey Chambers pitched five innings for the Tigers and struck out five batters and gave up no walks while allowing six hits and one earned run. Ristau pitched in one inning and struck out all three batters he faced.
Donnelly, Schammel and Braaten all shared the mound for the Blossoms and combined for one strikeout while giving up 15 hits, eight walks and 11 runs.
Softball: Blooming Prairie 12, Medford 2
Over in Medford, the Awesome Blossoms continued their hot start to the season by picking up another win thanks to their bats.
The Blossoms opened the game with one run, then added two runs in the third, three runs in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth. The Tigers got going in the fourth inning and rivaled Blooming Prairie’s three runs with two of their own.
Macy Lembke and Bobbie Bruns both recorded three hits each for Blooming Prairie with Bruns and Rachel Winzenburg leading the team with three RBIs each. Winzenburg and Lauren Schammel had two hits each.
Mayc Lembke had two RBIs and Schammel had one RBI. Shawntee Snyder and Layla Lembke added one hit each.
The Tigers recorded four total hits between Grace Keller, Lydia Krenske, Mackenzie Velishek and Josephine Witter. Hailey Chambers and Josephine Schell recorded both of Medford’s RBIs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Blooming Prairie’s Haven Carlson earned the win on the mound after pitching six innings and posting eight strikeouts while giving up four hits, three walks and two runs.
Velishek pitched all six innings for the Tigers and recorded six strikeouts while surrendering 14 hits, 12 runs and only one walk.