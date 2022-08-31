After going on the road for a handful of triangular meets, the Faribault girls tennis team was finally able to return to their home courts at Faribault High School on Tuesday. They hosted their first individual conference meet of the season with the Mankato East Cougars coming to town.
The Falcons ultimately fell 6-1 to a Mankato East team that stands as one of a few teams still undefeated with a 5-0 record in Big 9 Conference play. Faribault fought through some tough battles, and the No. 1 doubles pairing of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil pulled out a victory to close out the meet.
“Today’s overall match scores do not reflect how well the Faribault players played,” said coach Jeff Anderson. “Everyone was giving a great effort and did well to stay in points, but the East team was solid with stronger hitting and were winning more points.”
Reuvers and Brazil matched up against East’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Lauren Yenish and Peyton Stevemer.
Yenish and Stevemer won the first set 6-2 against Reuvers and Brazil, but the junior and sophomore duo battled back to win the second set 6-4 and force a third set. Since the Cougars were in firm control of the meet, the No. 1 doubles pairings decided to play a 10 point super tie-breaker.
Faribault’s duo started off strong before Yenish and Stevemer battled back into it to tie things up at 9-9. Reuvers and Brazil managed to pick up one point each to secure the tie-breaking win and give Faribault its lone victory.
MATCH RESULTS
Singles
No. 1 - Sam Williams (ME) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst (F), 6-0 , 6-1