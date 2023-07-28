Austin Rendler drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Faribault Lakers (19-9) past St. Benedict by a score of 18-7 at Bell Field.

Austin Rendler

The bases were loaded for Austin Rendler who bombed a grand slam in the 18-7 win. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Jake Petricka

Jake Petricka picked up the win and allowed just one earned run in the Lakers' 18-7 victory. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
  

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com

