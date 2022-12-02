...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Sharply falling
temperatures could cause a flash-freeze. Gusty winds could also
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Faribault boys hockey teams celebrated its first win of the season in its first game under co-head coaches Clay Curwin and Alex Schmitz, hosting Rochester John Marshall Thursday night and shutting the Rockets out 5-0.
Junior forward Brody Redding helped power the 5-0 victory with a hat trick performance, which started with the first goal of the game at the 11:02 mark in the first period with assists from forwards Justin Drevlow and Oliver Linnemann.
Redding tallied his second goal at the 13:30 mark in the second period while on a power play opportunity with Linnemann earning another assist. With a minute remaining in the period, freshman forward Tommy Kunze capitalized on another power play chance and put Faribault up 3-0 with assists credited to Linnemann and Owen Nesburg on the goal.
Late in the second period, the Rockets were whistled for an illegal check to the head, which resulted in a five minute power play for the major and became John Marshall’s second game misconduct of the night.
Junior forward Ethan Amundson made the most of the power play and netted his second goal of the season while being assisted by Nick Archambault and Parker Morrow three minutes into the third period.
Redding capped things at the 9:41 mark with his hat trick goal coming even-strength and unassisted. His three goals tied Linnemann’s three assists for a team-leading three points each. Kunze (goal), Amundson (goal), Morrow (assist), Drevlow (assist), Archambault (assist), and Nesburg (assist) all recorded one point each.
In between the pipes, sophomore Dustin Boyd and senior Jacob Scherf combined for the shutout victory. Boyd recorded 25 saves on 25 shots in 39:58 in net and Scherf recorded two saves on two shots in 11:02 in net.
The Falcons (1-1) will build off their success Tuesday when they go on the road to face Fairmont before returning home Thursday to host their Toys for Tots toy drive game against Owatonna.