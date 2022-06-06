It was win or go home for the Faribault baseball team.
Keeping their season alive in their first chance in the Section 1AAA elimination tournament, the Falcons were then tasked with a trip to Red Wing on Thursday to take on the second-seeded Wingers. Faribault fought hard but ultimately fell by a 4-2 score to bring its season to an end in the double elimination tournament.
The chance to strike early against the Big Nine rival in the top of the first was present for the Falcons.
A game-opening error by Red Wing followed by a single by Brad Sartor had first and second for the Falcons with one out. Faribault could not break the ice, as the game headed to the bottom of the first.
Ayden Qualey took the ball for the Falcons and answered with a scoreless opening inning on the mound to keep it 0-0.
Another chance presented itself for Faribault in the top of the second, again putting two runners on after a walk by Jack Knutson and single by Ben Stoessel with one out, but the Falcons again came up empty handed.
Qualey kept the Wingers off the board in the bottom half.
A shutout third inning by both teams was followed by the game’s first run. Faribault took the 1-0 after being aided by a hit by pitch and error.
Red Wing answered right back in bottom of the fourth. Loading the bases off of Qualey after a pair of walks and a single chased the starter to bring in Hudson Dillon.
Dillon walked the next two batters to force in two runs before striking out the Red Wing batter to end the threat and keep it a 2-1 ballgame.
The top of the fifth had Faribault's Aiden Tobin and Hunter Nelson lead off the inning with a single and a walk but the Falcons again could not find a way to bring them home.
Walks in the bottom of the frame helped Red Wing add to its lead at 4-1.
Neither team mustered a run in the sixth, bringing Faribault up to bat, needing at least three runs to extend the game. Getting an RBI single to right field by Qualey did inch the Falcons closer but that was as close as Faribault got in the 4-2 loss.
Qualey suffered the defeat in his three and one third innings of work, walking three and striking out three on three hits for two runs. Sartor had two hits for Faribault to lead the offense.
The Falcons ended the year with a 7-16 overall record. They will now say goodbye to a class of 10 seniors in Tobin, Nelson, Knutson, Sartor, Joe Laabs, Luke Halvorson, Teagan Almendinger, Andy Donahue, Hunter Dillon and Henry Schoolmeesters.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.