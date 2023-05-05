Faribault boys tennis (1-6 Big 9) played host to Red Wing (3-5 Big 9), and the Wingers came out on top at 6-1.
At 1 singles, the lone bright spot for the Falcons, Brandon Petricka played Red Wing’s Aidan Hull. Both were big hitters that did well to keep the ball deep in each other’s court. Petricka did well moving his opponent on the court allowing him to grab a quick lead.
Petricka had to dig deep, but he pulled it out, winning 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 (super tiebreaker).
Coach Jeff Anderson commented " (Red Wing's) Aidan did well to adjust his play, hitting more aggressively and putting Brandon on defense more than earlier in the match. With Brandon’s lead reduced to one game at 5-4, Brandon served out a great game, winning the first set 6-4. In the second set, Aidan continued his aggressive play, and Brandon slipped into playing too much defense, losing control of the points."
With the team meet already decided, a 10-point super tiebreaker was played to determine the third set and the match at 1 singles. After trading a couple points, Petricka reimplemented his control with solid hitting, smart shots, and some aggression at just the right time.
At 2 singles, Carsen Kramer played Red Wing’s Braydon Bennyhoff. Carsen took quick control of his match, implementing a good strategy of moving his opponent on the court and attacking once he had an opening. While his teammate won in a super tiebreaker, Kramer fell victim to the separator, losing the match 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Coach Anderson said about Kramer, "Carsen hustled well on his court, not allowing his opponent to dictate play. Braydon did well to mix up his play allowing him to close the gap reducing Carsen’s lead to 5-4. Carsen did well to hold on and win the next game and the set at 6-4."
Anderson continued, "Carsen’s match in the second set mirrored Brandon’s match at 1 singles. Braydon was hitting and playing more aggressively, putting Carsen on defense. While Carsen did well to stay in the points and the set, his opponent played just a bit better and held on to win the second set 6-3. "
With the team meet again already decided, a 10-point super tiebreaker was played to determine the third set and the match. Bennyhoff took a quick couple points lead and held onto it.
At 1 doubles, the team of Adam Diaz-Coons and Ben Diaz-Coons played Red Wing’s Luke Farrar and McCoy Walter. The Faribault brothers hustled on the court, keeping themselves in it, but they ultimately fell 6-2, 6-2.
Anderson said, "It was encouraging to see them implement the use of lobs effectively yesterday. Plus, both Adam and Ben did well through the match to see the holes in their opponents' court and place the ball well to either win the point or place their opponents on defense. Even though Adam and Ben lost, the match reflected their continued improvement this season."
Singles
No. 1 - Brandon Petricka, Faribault, defeated Aidan Hull, Red Wing 6-4, 2-6, 10-4
No. 2 - Braydon Bennyhoff, Red Wing, defeated Carsen Kramer, Faribault 4-6, 6-3, 10-6
No. 3 - Noah Montgomery, Red Wing, defeated Jirapat "Jean" Piyapanee, Faribault 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 - Isaiah Jensen, Red Wing, defeated Miles Leopold, Faribault 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 - Luke Farrar and Walter McCoy, Red Wing, defeated Ben Diaz-Coons, Adam Diaz-Coons, Faribault 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 - Eli Flattum and Gavin Magill, Red Wing, defeated Colin Haefs and Nelson Landrau Ortiz, Faribault 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 - Austin Hosfeld and Seth Malyon, Red Wing, defeated Mitch Gibbs and Pablo Arriaza, Faribault 6-3, 6-1
On Friday, Faribault was scheduled to travel to Farmington to play the Tigers.