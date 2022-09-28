A singles win by Faribault junior Lindsay Rauenhorst helped the Falcons avoid a sweep Tuesday in a 6-1 tennis loss at Winona.
The Faribault girls tennis teams traveled to play their final Big Nine Conference dual meet of the season and narrowly avoided a sweep by the home team.
Faribault girls tennis head coach Jeff Anderson said the Winhawks players had a good combination of strong serving, along with solid groundstrokes, which allowed Winona to control many of the matches on the way to its team victory.
At No. 2 singles, Faribault’s Rauenhorst found her team’s only win. She played well, coach Anderson said, “constantly improving throughout her match. Lindsay was serving well and did a good job to move her opponent around the court.
“Her opponent had a strong forehand that she hit well to keep Lindsay deep in the court. Lindsay did well to keep the ball in play, allowing her to set up herself to attack with aggressive, well placed shots,” Anderson said.
She won the match 6-4, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Faribault’s team of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil took a quick first-set lead against their Winona opponents, “who appeared to be hitting a few too many aggressive shots that were just going out,” Anderson said.
After a bit of a slow start, the Winona team settled down and came back to tie the first set at 4-4. “With Winona pulling ahead 5-4, Faribault did well to tie the set at 5-5,” Anderson said.
“Faribault continued to hit the ball well, with great cross court attacks, but was having a few too many missed volley opportunities at the net,” the coach said.
Winona held on to win the first set 7-5.
“Hailey and Grace continued their great effort into the second set and were playing well and keeping the ball in play, but the Winona team also stepped up and were playing well, covering their court and sending most balls back,” Anderson said.
After trading some games, Winona grabbed a lead and was able to hold on and win the second set 6-3. Winona won the match 7-5, 6-3.
At No. 1 singles, Winona junior Adele Jacobsen defeated Falcons junior Stacie Petricka 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Winona junior Velaina Kiesel defeated Falcons freshman Leah Nowaczewski 6-2, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Winona eighth grader Anna Bricco defeated Faribault eighth grader Anika Sterling 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Winona seniors Molly Heinert and Julia Reeck defeated Faribault freshman Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez and eighth grader Whitney Huberty 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Winona sophomores Brianna Styba and Lauren Steinfeldt defeated Falcons sophomore Gabbie Temple and eighth grader Beata Christianson 6-0, 6-2.
Faribault will have a few days of practice to prepare for the Big Nine Girls Tennis Tournament Saturday, Oct. 1. Matches will be held at multiple sites, with the first round matches starting at 9 a.m.
Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles will be played at the Outdoor Tennis Center in Kutzy Park. Nos. 1 and 2 doubles will be played at Mayo High School. No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles will be played at Century High School.