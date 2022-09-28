LindsayRauenhorst.jpg

Faribault junior Lindsay Rauenhorst serves in a home match earlier this season. Her win at No. 2 singles Tuesday helped the Falcons avoid a sweep in a 6-1 loss at Winona. (File photo/southernminn.com)

A singles win by Faribault junior Lindsay Rauenhorst helped the Falcons avoid a sweep Tuesday in a 6-1 tennis loss at Winona.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments