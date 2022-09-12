Falcons varsity runners warm up before the start of the 2022 Faribault Invitational Cross Country meet Friday at South Alexander Park. The Falcons took 12th overall in the 16-team invitational. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
A threat of rain and cooler weather helped Faribault boys cross country to a 12th-place finish in the Faribault Invitational Cross Country Meet Friday at North Alexander Park.
Falcons junior harrier James Hoisington had the fastest finish for Faribault with a time of 18:07:00, giving him a finish of 44th place out of 105 runners competing in the boys varsity division. Senior Trent Ta ran the 5,000 meter race in a time of 18:46.80, and a 70th place finish overall.
Faribault senior Ricky Cordova was 76th overall with a time of 19:01:28. Sophomore Carson Kramer was 78th overall with a time of 19:02:56, and Falcons junior Owen Beardsley was 81st with a time of 19:13:12. Junior runner Ethan Amundson finished with a time of 19:43:45 and in 88th place.
Lakeville North won the boys varsity championship with all five scoring runners finishing in the top 10, including seniors Andrew Casey in 15:38:18 in first and Bryce Stachewicz second in 16:00:25.
Girls
Freshman runner Brynn Beardsley led the way for the Faribault girls varsity team, taking 13th place with a run of 20:43:44 in the 5,000 meter race, leading the girls team to a seventh-place finish over the 13 girls teams fielded in the invitational.
Freshman Claire Linnemann was second of the Faribault girls runners, with a time of 20:58:51, and taking 18th place overall among the 95 girls runners.
Faribault cross country teams next compete Friday against Northfield teams at the Northfield Middle School Football Fields. Lauren Bittendender, an eighth grader, was 45th overall for the Falcons, in a time of 21:49:07, followed by freshman Cecelia Hoisington, in 46th place, running in 21:51:16.
Freshman Aubrie Newport was 49th place in a time of 22:06:52 for the Falcons, senior Gabriella Banks was 75th in a time of 23:44:54, and sophomore Nell Gibbs was 82nd in a time of 24:34:63.
Stillwater High took the girls’ varsity championship with 55 points overall, including three top 10 finishes, and their five scoring runners all finishing in the top 20.