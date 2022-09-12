FaribaultBoysCC

Falcons varsity runners warm up before the start of the 2022 Faribault Invitational Cross Country meet Friday at South Alexander Park. The Falcons took 12th overall in the 16-team invitational. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault varsity boys cross country runners warm up before the start of the Faribault Invitation meet Friday at South Alexander Park. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

A threat of rain and cooler weather helped Faribault boys cross country to a 12th-place finish in the Faribault Invitational Cross Country Meet Friday at North Alexander Park.

Varsity runners prepare for the start of the Faribault Invitational Friday. Led by James Hoisington’s 44th place finish, the Falcons took 12th in the tournament, which fielded 106 varsity boys runners.
The Faribault Varsity Cross Country Team lines up before the start of the 2022 Faribault Invitational Friday afternoon at Alexander Field. Sixteen schools fielded teams in the varsity boys 5000 meter race, 106 boys running.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

