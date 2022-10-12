The Northfield boys varsity cross country team all set personal records last week in a fast-finishing field of runners of which 81 of 87 raced to personal best times at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.

Northfield senior Carter Schlomann, center, and junior Evan Loe, left, run to personal records Thursday at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course, which will be the location of both upcoming conference and section races this season. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
No. 6355 Addison Enfield leads the Raiders to third place Thursday at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna, with teammates, No. 6353 Claire Casson and No. 6382 Peyton Quaas, close behind. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

