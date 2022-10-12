The Northfield boys varsity cross country team all set personal records last week in a fast-finishing field of runners of which 81 of 87 raced to personal best times at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.
"The Raiders boys cross country team continues to get faster each week," Northfield boys cross country head coach Janet Smith said. The team raced at the Ev Berg Invitational on Thursday.
"This was a preview of the Conference and Section race course," Smith said, "and we were able to compete against the top teams in the Big Nine Conference to see where we stacked up."
The varsity and JV teams both placed eighth at the meet, she said, "but more importantly, 83 percent of the team raced to personal best times and 25 out of the 27 returning runners who competed for us in the race had lifetime bests."
"Some of these boys have been chasing their best times from one or two years ago and they are showing great improvements with their speed and racing strategies," Smith said. "Every single varsity runner had a lifetime best and in total, they dropped about three minutes in their combined times."
Northfield harriers were able to beat three teams in the Big Nine Conference. The Raiders scored 191 points. Their top five runners average 17:15 with a total time of 1:26:19.
The Raiders beat 10th place Rochester John Marshall with 234 points, with a top five average time of 17:32. Austin was 11th with 244 team points, with their top five runners averaging 17:37. Rochester Century was 12th with 244 points and their top five runners averaged 17:54.
"We were right on Owatonna and Winona’s heels and are looking to even move up past Mankato West and Albert Lea at the Conference meet — our next meet — on Tuesday October 18th," Smith said.
Owatonna scored 150 points at the Ev Berg Invite to take fourth, Winona was fifth with 151 points, Mankato West was sixth with 175 points and Albert Lea was seventh with 176 points.
Senior Nathan Amundson was 14th among the field of 87 boys' runners to lead the Raiders with a time of 16:23. Taking 29th overall for Northfield was sophomore Soren Murphy-Pearson in 17:11.
Raiders freshman Fletcher Aylin ran a 17:32 for 46th place and senior Carter Schlomann was 49th in 17:34. Junior Evan Loe ran a 17:36 to 53rd place.
Northfield senior Cullen Merritt was No. 64 in a time of 17:59 and senior Henry Vrtis was 74th in 18:26.
Peaking at the right time
Each Northfield runner set a personal record at the Ev Berg Invitational at Owatonna, and they were not alone. The first 64 finishers of the race did so in personal record time, and 81 of 87 runners set personal records. Of the six that did not, five of those ran season best times.
Northfield sophomore sets 50-second personal record in girls XC finale
Sophomore runner Addison Enfield had a "breakthrough performance," trimming nearly a minute from her personal best time in anchoring the Northfield Raiders to third place at the Ev Berg Invitational Thursday in Owatonna.
"We lightened training a little this week, and the girls responded really well," said Northfield girls cross country coach Nichole Porath. The Raiders girls ran 34 season bests and 17 lifetime bests at the meet at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.
The girls varsity placed third among 13 teams without their No. 1 runner, who is wrestling in a national meet, Porath said. The Northfield JV girls placed second out of 11 team.
"We knew Eastview would be tough, as they are ranked No. 7 in the state right now, but we were surprised to see Owatonna — second place — run so strong."
"We are glad to know this now, as we will face Owatonna at Conference and Sections," she said.
"This now means that four really strong teams will be vying for just two state meet qualification spots at our section meet in three weeks, not three teams like we had thought," Porath said. "It will be tough, but the Raiders look like they have a slight edge over all but one team — Farmington — and historically we have tapered really well."
Porath said Raiders sophomore runner Addison Enfield had a "breakthrough performance," running a 50-second lifetime personal record in 19:24, earning her our top varsity spot."
"That time puts her as the 13th fastest 5k time in Northfield Cross Country history," Porath said. Eighth grader Peyton Quaas "has been sick this week and didn't look like herself, but was still just six seconds behind Addison in 19:30, an all-time best for her too. It will be fun to see what she can do when she is feeling better."
Claire Casson smashed her previous best time, running solidly under 20 minutes in their No. 3 spot, Porath said.
"Just as impressively, all six varsity runners ran under 20:14," she said. "To put that into perspective, last year at this meet our sixth runner was at 20:57."
She said the JV team is just as strong. Gracyn Mosley had a big personal record, running 21:14 to lead the JV team.
"We had eight girls run under 22 minutes in the JV race," coach Porath said. "There are a lot of varsity teams that hope their seventh place girl is sub-22. We have 15."
"I just can't say enough about this team," she said. "They've set their sights on being the first team in 21 years to make it to the state meet, and have been working so hard and have been super positive throughout the season."
Northfield girls will have a couple more key workouts between now and Conference and Sections, but their overall training volume will decrease as they prepare to race fast at Conference on October 18 and Sections on the October 27.
JV boys standout performances
Northfield's Isaac Schlief took 15th overall in the JV 5000 meter race, in a time of 18:02. Taking 38th was Jaden Hietala in a time of 18:40. Finishing in 72nd place was Isaac Alladin in 19:09.
Taking 80th for Northfield JV was Mitchell Swenson in 19:18 and close behind in 81st place was Jason Aldorfer in 19:19. In 83rd was Cameron David in a time of 19:20.1 and in 84th place was Grant Argabright in 19:20.6.