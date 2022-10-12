(NF CC) Nathan Amundson.JPG

Northfield senior Nathan Amundson, left, runs to a personal record Thursday at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna. He was was 14th among the field of 87 boys, and one of 81 to set PR in the race at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course, a preview of the Conference and Section race course. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Northfield boys varsity cross country team all set personal records last week at the Ev Berg Invitational, joining a field of speed in which 81 of the 87 runners set personal records.

Northfield senior Carter Schlomann, center, and junior Evan Loe, left, run to personal records Thursday at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course, which will be the location of both the conference and section cross country races this season. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

