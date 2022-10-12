The Northfield boys varsity cross country team all set personal records last week at the Ev Berg Invitational, joining a field of speed in which 81 of the 87 runners set personal records.
The finish was a good sign for the boys' cross country runners, and a good sign for impending conference and section racing, as both will be held at that site, the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.
"The Raiders boys cross country team continues to get faster each week," boys cross country head coach Janet Smith said. The team raced at the Ev Berg Invitational on Thursday October 6.
"This was a preview of the Conference and Section race course," Smith said, "and we were able to compete against the top teams in the Big Nine Conference to see where we stacked up."
Both the varsity and JV teams placed eighth at the meet, she said.
"But more importantly, 83 percent of the team raced to personal best times and 25 out of the 27 returning runners who competed for us in the race had lifetime bests," Smith said.
"Some of these boys have been chasing their best times from one or two years ago and they are showing great improvements with their speed and racing strategies," she said. "Every single varsity runner had a lifetime best and in total, they dropped about three minutes in their combined times."
Northfield harriers were able to beat three teams in the Big Nine Conference. The Raiders scored 191 points. Their top five runners average 17:15 with a total time of 1:26:19. Their top seven runners had a total time of 2:02.45, with an average time of 17:32.
Conference teams the Raiders beat included 10th place Rochester John Marshall with 234 points. Their top five average time was 1:32. Austin was 11th with 244 team points, with their top five runners averaging 17:37. Rochester Century was 12th with 244 points and their top five runners averaged 15:54.
"We were right on Owatonna and Winona’s heels and are looking to even move up past Mankato West and Albert Lea at the Conference meet — our next meet — on Tuesday October 18th," Smith said.
Owatonna scored 150 points at the Ev Berg Invite to take fourth, Winona was fifth with 151 points, Mankato West was sixth with 175 points and Albert Lea was seventh with 176 points.
Senior Nathan Amundson was 14th among the field of 87 boys' runners to lead the Raiders with a time of 16:23. Taking 29th overall for Northfield was sophomore Soren Murphy-Pearson in 17:11.
Raiders freshman Fletcher Aylin ran a 17:32 for 46th place and senior Carter Schlomann was 49th in 17:34. Junior Evan Loe ran a 17:36 to 53rd place.
Northfield senior Cullen Merritt was No. 64 in a time of 17:59 and senior Henry Vrtis was 74th in 18:26.
Peaking at the right time
Each Northfield runner set a personal record at the Ev Berg Invitational at Owatonna, and they were not alone. The first 64 finishers of the race did so in personal record time, and 81 of 87 runners set personal records. Of the six that did not, five of those ran season best times.
JV boys standout performances
Northfield's Isaac Schlief took 15th overall in the JV 5000 meter race, in a time of 18:02. Taking 38th was Jaden Hietala in a time of 18:40. Finishing in 72nd place was Isaac Alladin in 19:09.
Taking 80th for Northfield JV was Mitchell Swenson in 19:18 and close behind in 81st place was Jason Aldorfer in 19:19. In 83rd was Cameron David in a time of 19:20.1 and in 84th place was Grant Argabright in 19:20.6.