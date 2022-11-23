The Metro-South girls hockey team was in need of a good bounce back victory after falling in an 8-0 shutout to a Lakeville North team vying for a spot in the Class AA Top 20 rankings.
The Phoenix, which include Faribault and BA players, found exactly what they were looking for, battling back in a 4-3 win over Eagan on Tuesday.
Things didn’t start out as Metro-South was hoping for, as Eagan’s Sophia Sears and Jaycee Bauman netted goals just over two minutes and seven minutes into the first period to put the hosting Wildcats up 2-0 going into the intermission.
A tripping minor against Eagan at the very end of the first period put the Phoenix on the power play to open the second, and they capitalized on it. Sophomore forward Ella Berthiaume scored off assists from junior forward Charlotte Goings and senior defenseman Heidi Deuel at the 1:42 mark.
Sears put the Wildcats back up by two after her second goal coming at 6:49, but the two-goal lead wouldn’t last long as freshman forward Ella Bond scored even strength with an assist from senior forward Madisyn Krumholz at 8:36 to cut Eagan’s lead down to 3-2 going into the third period.
Up until the third period, the Wildcats had only given up one penalty, which resulted in a Metro-South power play goal. But in the final 17 minutes of play, Eagan was sent to the box five times for a total of 10 minutes.
The Phoenix needed goals and the Wildcats gave them plenty of opportunities to take control of the game.
Thanks to a cross-checking minor, junior defenseman Aurelia Meza netted the first power play goal of the period and the second of the game tie things up at 3-3 just under eight minutes into the period. Bond and Krumholz assisted on the goal.
The game-winner for Metro-South came at the 12:14 mark when Krumholz scored off assists from senior defenseman Lily Keefe and senior forward Taylor Larson late in a power play opportunity produced from an Eagan roughing minor.
Senior goaltender Greta Magnuson finished the game by saving 31 of the 34 total shots she faced in 51 minutes between the pipes and recorded a .912 save percentage. The Phoenix went 3-for-6 on power plays and nearly split total shots at 34-33 in favor of Eagan.
Krumholz led the team in points with three total off one goal and two assists while Bond followed her up with two points off one goal and one assist. Meza (goal), Berthiaume (goal), Deuel (assist), Keefe (assist), Goings (assist) and Larson (assist) all recorded one point.
Metro-South (2-1) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they match up against Albert Lea (4-0) inside of the Drake Arena in St. Paul.