No. 9 Madeleine Berthiaume wins faceoff

Metro-South Phoenix’s No. 9 Madeleine Berthiaume wins the face-off after a stop by her goalie Thursday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Metro-South Phoenix JV team kicked off the team’s first official ice appearance (at the JV level) when they hosted Simley Thursday at Faribault Arena ice rink.


Mertro-South Phoenix JV’s Helen Sautter stops a shot against Simley Thursday at Faribault Arena. Sautter finished with 34 saves in the 5-0 game, the first of the newly formed cooperative. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
The JV Phoenix’s Nora Grande moves the puck behind the net against the Spartans. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Phoenix JV goalie Helen Sautter gets a stop in the second period against the Spartans. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Phoenix JV’s Nora Grande, and No. 9 Madeleine Berthiaume converge to stop a drive by the Spartans Thursday at Faribault Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

