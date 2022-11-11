Mertro-South Phoenix JV’s Helen Sautter stops a shot against Simley Thursday at Faribault Arena. Sautter finished with 34 saves in the 5-0 game, the first of the newly formed cooperative. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
The Metro-South Phoenix JV team kicked off the team’s first official ice appearance (at the JV level) when they hosted Simley Thursday at Faribault Arena ice rink.
The Phoenix took a 5-0 loss in the game, and gave up an early goal on a power play, after a Phoenix player went to the box for a two-minute penalty for checking, with 12:00 on the clock. Simley scored another goal with 10:47 showing to go up 2-0. The Phoenix suffered another power play goal after a penalty for too many girls on the ice, and the Spartans took a 3-0 lead with 8:41 left in the first.
Simley scored again in the second, with one second left in the period, to take a 4-0 lead into the second intermission. The Spartans scored once more to win it 5-0. The Phoenix goalkeeper, freshman Helen Sautter had 34 saves in the game.
The team’s players include students from Faribault, Bethlehem Academy, Burnsville, St. Agnes, St. Paul Academy and DeLaSalle. The students ride a bus for practices in Burnsville during the week.
They play one more game in Faribault, Saturday, Nov.19, then play other home games in Burnville.
Assistant coach of the Metro South Phoenix, Mike Dietsch, is formerly the coach of girls hockey at Faribault.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.