The six-school Metro-South Phoenix girls hockey team celebrated its first time ever on varsity ice with a 6-1 win over Rochester Century Thursday at Faribault Area.
The Phoenix, which include players from Faribault and Bethlehem Academy, in addition to four metro schools, were led by freshman forward Ella Bond, who scored two goals and had an assist, with the first score coming with 4:55 left in the first period, on an assist by senior forward Taylor Larson.
Upon her first score, the arena announcer said "Ella Bond scores the first goal in the history of the Metro-South Phoenix."
Earlier, the announcer said: "And now. For the first time ever on varsity ice, the starting lineup for your Metro-South Phoenix."
Starters were junior Bailey Tilley and senior captain Taylor Larson at forward, freshman Ella Bond at center, and in defensive positions, senior Lily Keefe and junior Aurelia Meza, plus senior captain Greta Magnuson at goalie.
The Phoenix outshot the Panthers in all three periods, starting with a barrage in the first, including a breakaway shot on goal by Bond with 10:30 on the clock. Magnuson turned away two shots in the first period by the Panthers, gloving one in early going, while the Phoenix had 10 shots on goal in the first period, with Bond scoring on the ninth one of those shots. The Phoenix took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Phoenix built on the lead with two more goals in the second, with junior forward Charlotte Goings scoring 7:36 into the period on an assist by junior forward Lauren Janisch.
The second goal came with 45 seconds before the break, with sophomore forward Ella Berthiaume hitting the net off an assist by senior defender Heidi Deuel, to make it 3-0 into the second intermission. Magnuson had seven saves in the second, while the Phoenix scored twice on 13 shots on goal in the period.
The Phoenix limited the Panthers to one shot on goal in the final period, but it was premium grade, with a flip into the net by Century's Kailey Birkestrand, on an attack from the right, 33 seconds into the third to put the Panthers on the board, with Phoenix up 3-1.
Metro-South extended the lead and kept the Panthers from shooting again. Ella Bond returned the favor on the assist to Taylor Larson's goal with 11:15 left in the game, to up the score to 4-1. The Phoenix had a power play goal at the 10:28 mark by junior defender Aurelia Meza, on an assist by senior defender Lily Keefe, making it 5-1.
Ella Bond got her second score of the game on an assist by both Charlotte Going and Lauren Janisch with 3:06 left in the game for the final score, and the 6-1 win. The Phoenix had 13 shots on goal in the third to finish with 36 targets for the game. Greta Magnuson finished with nine saves and one goal allowed.