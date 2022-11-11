No. 22 Taylor Larson .JPG

No. 22 Taylor Larson follows the puck after a Phoenix shot deflection by the Panthers goalie in the second period Thursday of the Metro-South Phoenix's first varsity game since the team was formed for this season. The team includes players from six schools, including Faribault and Bethlehem Academy. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The six-school Metro-South Phoenix girls hockey team celebrated its first time ever on varsity ice with a 6-1 win over Rochester Century Thursday at Faribault Area.


Phoenix's Charlotte Goings follows the puck in the team's first game ever and its season opener, against Rochester Century Thursday at Faribault Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 21 Charlotte Goings scores on an assist form Lauren Janisch, right, in the second period Thursday against Century. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
The referee locates the puck during a skirmish near the Panthers' net in the second period of the Metro-South Phoenix's 6-1 win over Rochester Century at Faribault Arena Thursday. The Phoenix jump out to a 1-0 record on the season. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

