Faribault hosted Big 9 conference rival Northfield in a dual meet Monday. The wind was definitely in effect, steadily blowing at 20-plus miles per hour, with frequent gusts.

Brandon Petricka

Faribault’s first singles player Brandon Petricka prepares to slice a backhand. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)


Carsen Kramer

Faribault’s second singles player Carsen Kramer prepares to crack a forehand. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
FHS Coach

Faribault boys tennis coach Jeff Anderson talks with Carson Kramer in the match against Northfield on Monday, May 1. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments