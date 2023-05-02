Faribault hosted Big 9 conference rival Northfield in a dual meet Monday. The wind was definitely in effect, steadily blowing at 20-plus miles per hour, with frequent gusts.
Faribault's Brandon Petricka and Carson Kramer were able to keep their consecutive individual win record alive at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, but Northfield held on to win the other matches for a 5-2 meet victory.
At 1, Petricka played Northfield’s 1 singles player Blake Simon, winning a tough contest at 7-5, 3-6, 11-9.
Falcons coach Jeff Anderson said, "Brandon’s match yesterday was tough for him, and it was great to see him stay in it with a mixture of well played rallies and aggressive attacking shots. Northfield's Blake Simon did well throughout the match to send most every ball back, forcing Brandon to be more of a patient player than he likes to be."
While the wind was affecting both players, Petricka's aggressive style of play needed to be toned down to minimize its effect, as Northfield's Simon just kept the ball in play, and his style was benefited with wind assistance adding speed and depth to many of his shots. Through some patient play with a nice mix of aggressiveness, Petricka did well in the first set to fight back from a 4-5, coming back to win 7-5.
Petricka struggled more with the wind and Simon’s style of play in the second set.
Anderson said, "Simon did well to maintain the set, hitting everything back and forcing Petricka into making the errors."
Simon won the second set 6-3, forcing a 10-point super tiebreaker to be played to determine the third set and the match.
Simon took an early lead in the tiebreaker, while Patricka continued to struggle with the wind. However, as the set progressed, Petricka started to adjust well to the wind and settled himself down and slowly came back, eventually taking the lead and holding on to win the tiebreaker 11-9.
At 2 singles, Kramer played Northfield’s Jackson Hession, and he dominated the match, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.
Coach Anderson said, "Carsen has been playing well recently, moving the ball around the court effectively and covering his court, and he did just that again yesterday. Carsen was one of the few players that the wind did not have a lot of effect on. He adjusted well and played a smart, competitive match."
In the second set, it looked like Northfield's Hession had adjusted his play to incorporate some higher balls, utilizing the wind to try and mess with Faribault's Kramer. While this initially affected Kramer, he did well again to adjust his game and negate his opponent's strategy.
At 3 singles, Jirapat “Jean” Piyapanee played Northfield’s Carter Borovsky. Both players were playing well and had good rallies. They equally covered their courts, and there were some good long volleys back and forth. Eventually Northfield's Borovsky won out at 7-5, 6-3.
Coach Anderson commented, "Jean did well to come back in the first set from a 2-5 score, but it wasn’t enough. Carter maintained just a slight control of the match into the second set, but it was enough to allow him to win."
At 4 singles, Miles Leopold played Northfield’s Gabriel Fisher Navarro. This was another good match with relatively equal players having some good rallies and points.
Anderson said Leopold played well, despite a 6-3, 6-4 loss.
"Miles does well to stay in the points with great hustle on the court, and he works to find the opening to place a good shot against his opponent," Anderson said. "While Miles did that again yesterday, his opponent did well to attack first, putting Miles on defense often throughout the match."
Faribault was swept off the doubles courts. No. 1 doubles Joe Grant and Rueben Menk, Northfield, defeated Ben Diaz-Coons and Adam Diaz-Coons, Faribault, 6-0, 6-3. No. 2 doubles Parker Sneary and Elias Bengston, Northfield, defeated Pablo Arriaza and Mitch Gibbs, Faribault, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 doubles Kyle B. and Dyson McBroom, Northfield, defeated Colin Haefs and Nelson Landrau Ortiz, Faribault, 6-1, 6-1.
On Tuesday, May 2, Faribault will travel to Big 9 Conference rival Albert Lea with matches starting at 4:45 p.m.