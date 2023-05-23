image_67187969

The Faribault boys golf team competed in the Big 9 Conference end of the year tournament in Red Wing on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Boys Golf)

The Big 9 Conference held its boys end of the Year tournament at the Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing on Monday. Faribault boys golf competed and ended up finishing in seventh place overall, shooting a 325 as a team, with junior Logan Peroutka leading the way with an All-Conference performance.


