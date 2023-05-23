...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Portions of central and all of southern Minnesota.
WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
The Faribault boys golf team competed in the Big 9 Conference end of the year tournament in Red Wing on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Boys Golf)
The Big 9 Conference held its boys end of the Year tournament at the Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing on Monday. Faribault boys golf competed and ended up finishing in seventh place overall, shooting a 325 as a team, with junior Logan Peroutka leading the way with an All-Conference performance.
Peroutka has teased being an All-Conference golfer with a pair of honorable mentions under his belt and made the jump to All-Conference in his junior season, finishing as one of the top golfers across the conference. He led the Falcons by shooting a 74 and putting his name near the top of the standings.
Ethan Amundson finished second on the team in the meet, shooting an 83 with Parker Morrow and Leighton Anderson directly behind him in a tie for third place on the team by shooting an 84 each.
Micah Lenway finished fifth on the team after shooting a 96 and Ian Ehlers rounded things out for the Falcons by shooting a 104.