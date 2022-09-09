In Thursday night’s Battle of the Fullers between Owatonna girls swim and dive head coach Isaiah Fuller and Faribault girls swim and dive head coach and father Charlie Fuller, Isaiah and the Huskies prevailed. Owatonna won with a score of 93-82.
The Falcons still put up plenty of impressive results.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Falcons dominated. The team of Monica Albers, Morgan Klumb, Jillian Huberty and Hallie Taghon took first place with a time of 2:05.09. The team of Amelia Pemrick, Izze Dokkestul, Lydia Lueken and Miller Munoz took second at 2:09.74. And the team of Anne Azelton, Aubrey Smith, Morgan Zrust and Ella Wood finished third at 2:22.19.
All three Owatonna teams lagged behind Faribault in that event.
The Falcons also swept the podium in the 100-yard backstroke. Bennett Wray-Raabolle finished fist with a time of 1:11.91, followed by Karly Flom in second at 1:20.81, and then MacKenzie Miner in third at 1:25.86.
It was the same story in the 100-yard breaststroke. Klumb finisher first at 1:21.44, followed by Albers at 1:28.64 and Pemrick at 1:35.19.
And in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Faribault took the top two sports. Huberty, Olivia Fisher, Miner and Wray-Raabolle finished first at 4:40.72. Grace Norton, Lueken, Flom and Pemrick finished second at 5:06.82.