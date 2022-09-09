In Thursday night’s Battle of the Fullers between Owatonna girls swim and dive head coach Isaiah Fuller and Faribault girls swim and dive head coach and father Charlie Fuller, Isaiah and the Huskies prevailed. Owatonna won with a score of 93-82.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments