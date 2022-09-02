celebration (Faribault Soccer)

The Faribault boys soccer team celebrates Josh Arroyo's go-ahead goal during the second half of the Falcons' 3-2 loss to Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

When the final whistle went off Thursday night at the Faribault Soccer Complex, the scoreboard didn’t reflect the outcome the Faribault boys soccer team hoped for against the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans.

Josh Arroyo (Faribault Soccer)

Faribault junior striker Josh Arroyo takes a free kick during the Falcons' 3-2 loss against Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Christian Trujillo (Faribault Soccer)

Faribault junior goalkeeper Christian Trujillo slide tackles the ball away from the goal during the Falcons' 3-2 loss to Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Josh Angeles (Faribault Soccer)

Faribault junior striker Josh Angeles (22) battles for the ball with a Spartans defender during the Falcons' 3-2 loss to Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments