When the final whistle went off Thursday night at the Faribault Soccer Complex, the scoreboard didn’t reflect the outcome the Faribault boys soccer team hoped for against the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans.
While it goes down as a 3-2 loss in the record book, the Falcons had plenty of positives to take away.
“It’s a tough game and a little mistake like losing a mark and not clearing the ball out fast enough, Mayo will make us pay,” said Faribault head coach Brendan Cox. “All in all, this was the best they’ve played this season and really showed what they’re capable of. It’s exciting to get a game like this under our belts three games in. Obviously disappointed, but this shouldn’t be a game we’re hanging our heads on walking off the field.”
The Spartans came into the game riding a 15-5 record in the 2021 season with a Section 1AAA championship. The same team that defeated the Falcons 4-0 to open that very season. But on Thursday night, the Falcons battled through 80 minutes of play with two late goals deciding the outcome.
It was the Spartans that opened up the scoring with the game's first goal, but a counterattack opportunity led to the ball tipping off the hand of Mayo’s goalkeeper and finding junior midfielder Christian Escobar for an easy tap-in equalizer.
Faribault carried the 1-1 tie into halftime, but found a go-ahead goal nearly midway through the second half.
The Falcons had taken a free kick where the ball bounced off the back post and managed to find junior striker Josh Arroyo, who promptly rocketed the ball into the back of the net and gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead.
But on the opposite end, Faribault’s defensive core had to fight through a handful of runs from Mayo’s attack, which narrowly missed out on a couple of goals throughout the half. Some came from shots going just high, wide or bouncing off the crossbar. Some came from some very timely saves by junior goalkeeper Christian Trujillo.
Trujillo played a big role in Faribault’s defensive success throughout the second half by coming up with those big saves and always picking the right times to cover the ball or clear it away from the goal.
“He gives our team a lot of confidence knowing that he’s back there,” Cox said. “Calm and consistent. He keeps us in a lot of games and he played outstanding today as always. I think the boys are more disappointed they couldn’t have done more for him.”
But with some of the pressure Mayo was able to apply, eventually one was bound to break through and it just so happened to come with under seven minutes left in the half.
Mayo went on a run, played the ball into the box and the Spartans were able to put it past Trujillo for the game-tying goal. They nearly tied it less than a minute later with a shot just a touch high and wide from the goal.
The Spartans struck again with the clock ticking down to around five minutes remaining. Still riding the momentum off the game-tying goal, the Spartans controlled the ball in the box, found the open pass and they managed to get just enough touch on the ball to sneak it past Trujillo for the lead.
Backs against the wall, Faribault tried to up the offensive pressure, but didn’t get the shots it was hoping for. Not long after Mayo took the lead, senior midfielder Mohamed Hassan took a free kick just outside the box, but the ball was just high enough that it cleared the crossbar and struck the poles holding up the net.
The Falcons didn’t get the game-tying goal they were hoping for, but a valiant effort against one of the strongest teams in the conference still gives a nice touch of confidence for a squad that netted three-goal games in back-to-back wins to open the season.
The season is young and there’ll always be something to improve upon or build off of, but for now, the Falcons like the direction they’re trending in.
“They really set the tone as to what they’re capable of and the potential of what this season has,” Cox said. “And they look hungry (for wins), that’s the best part of it.”