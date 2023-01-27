In a meeting between Cannon River Valley rivals, the Northfield High School boys swim and dive team maintained its perfect record this season with a 95-80 dual meet victory over Big 9 rival Faribault on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Northfield.
Northfield’s varsity team won 10 out of 12 events at the meet and improved its season mark to 9-0 on the season. At the junior varsity level, Northfield scored a 112-8 victory and swept all 10 events.
Faribault’s Christopher Ferris placed first in the 1M diving event with a score of 213.35 and teammate Asher Ferris placed second in the event at 193.45, while Grayson Gray led Northfield in third at 170.65.
The Falcons also gained a first place finish in the 100 backstroke as Simon Thatcher placed first at 1:09.22, followed by Northfield’s Jeb Sawyer at 1:09.30.
The Gator/Raiders opened the meet with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay as the team of Evan Loe, Gabe Heinritz, Peter Larson and Jens Kastens charted a winning time of 1:47.70.
In the 200 freestyle, Josh Kraby topped the field at 2:01.03 followed by teammates John Tracy (2:10.49) and Odin Bergs (2:10.89). Faribault was led by Viggo Baum with a fourth place time of 2:11.86.
Northfield’s Will Redetzke paced the field in the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.71, while teammates Nick Scheglowski (2:17.50) and Will Udelhofen (2:22.04) completed the top three sweep. Thatcher led the Falcons in fourth place at 2:31.14.
Kastens returned to the top of the podium with a first place time of 22.40 in the 50 free, while Faribault’s Finn Larson was fourth in the event at 24.74. Northfield’s Heinritz and Peyton Truman placed second and third in the 50 free respectively.
In the 100 butterfly, Northfield swept the top three spots as Oliver Momberg won at 1:01.36. Heinritz was second at 1:01.59 and Truman was third at 1:01.66. Declan Chappuis led Faribault with a time of 1:08.11
Northfield also dominated the 100 freestyle with a top three sweep that was led by Loe at 53.69. Udelhofen placed second at 54.33 and Kraby was third at 54.54. James Hoisington was Faribault top swimmer in fourth place at 55.34.
Larson won the 500 freestyle for Northfield with a time of 5:52.88 and teammate William Becker was second at 6:03.76. Faribault’s Baum placed third in the event at 6:04.72. In the 200 freestyle relay, Northfield’s foursome of Scheglowski, Kraby, Momberg and Truman won the event at 1:33.82 and Faribault’s team of Hoisington, Chappuis, Larson and Elliott Daschner posted a time of 1:43.13.
Kasten captured the top spot in the 100 breaststroke for the Gator/Raiders with a time of 1:03.02 and Hoisington was Faribault’s top placer in third at 1:14.31. To complete the night, Northfield’s team of Scheglowski, Truman, Kraby and Momberg won the 400 free relay at 3:27.85, followed by Faribault’s team of Daschner, Larson, Simon and Caleb Sadergaski in third place at 4:02.46.
“The Gator/Raiders continued to post many season/lifetime bests as we recognized our two seniors and their parents at our second to last dual meet,” Northfield coach Doug Davis said. “Jeb Sawyer and Ben Anderson, senior co-captains, swam the last four events in a row, known as “The Gauntlet” to the team. The team rallied around this fact and showed great team/school spirit as they cheered them on in the last four events.”
Northfield will continue its season on Saturday, Feb. 4 with an 11:00 a.m. home meet against Mankato East. The Falcons will return to action on Thursday, Feb 2 with a 6:30 p.m. home meet against Albert Lea.