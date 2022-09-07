Faribault3.JPG

Faribault Falcons JV QB Madden Paul takes a snap in the third quarter Wednesday in a matchup with Northfield. Paul finished 268 yards passing and two touchdowns and also ran for two more TDs. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault High School junior varsity team hosted Northfield Wednesday and took a 32-26 loss after a last-minute interception by the Raiders.

Faribault1.JPG

Faribault High School JV’s Jordan Boudreau, who benefited from a collision of two Northfield defenders, runs for a score Wednesday in the Falcons’ 32-26 loss to Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault7.JPG

Faribault High School JV quarterback Madden Paul passes in the third quarter Wednesday against Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault8.JPG

The Falcons’ Jordan Boudreau catches a pass in the third quarter against the Northfield JV. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault5.JPG

Faribault’s Oliver Shoop catches a pass in the fourth quarter on his way to the end zone past two Northfield defenders. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault4.JPG

A Northfield player makes a hand violation to draw a face mask penalty call in Wednesday’s JV football game against Faribault. The Raiders held on to win 32-26 over the Falcons. (JIm Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments