The Faribault High School junior varsity team hosted Northfield Wednesday and took a 32-26 loss after a last-minute interception by the Raiders.
spotlight
Northfield outlasts Faribault JV football, 32-26
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
The Faribault High School junior varsity team hosted Northfield Wednesday and took a 32-26 loss after a last-minute interception by the Raiders.
The Falcons trailed by 10 at the half and received the kickoff to start the third quarter. Faribault’s drive included a fourth-down conversion and a pass interference call on the defense.
The Falcons faced fourth down and 14 when QB Madden Paul passed to Jordan Boudreau, who benefited from a collision of two Northfield defenders and stiff-armed a third to score on a 29-yard catch and run. The two-point conversion failed, making it 24-20 Raiders.
Paul passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two more TDs. Boudreau caught six passes for 153 yards and a score for the Falcons, and Landon Kupp had 41 yards receiving.
Northfield answered on the next possession with a long reception to inside the 5-yard-line from QB Seth Thompson to Gavin Novotny. The Raiders’ Logan Prescott took the ball on a sweep for the score, and Thompson ran in the extra point try to put the Raiders on top, 32-20. Thompson finished the game with four 2-point conversions.
After a three-and-out, the Falcons punted, then held the Raiders in their next drive to force a turnover on downs. The Falcons launched a scoring drive that included a fake punt on fourth down and 12 that netted 16 yards.
A roughing the passer call on the Raiders gave Faribault another first down on the Northfield 15-yard line. Paul then hit Oliver Shoop for a score to cut the lead to 6 points. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Raiders on top, 32-26, the final margin.
Northfield covered an onside kick try by the Falcons and ran down the clock. The Faribault defense stopped the Raiders on fourth down, getting the ball back with 33 seconds on the clock, but the game ended with an interception on the next play by Northfield’s Isaiah Mahal.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.