Olivia Rasmussen takes a free kick for a goal in the second half Tuesday against the Winhawks. Coack Blake Kane said the shot "is currently the leading contender for goal of the year." (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield Raiders hosted Winona Tuesday and fell 3-1, with sophomore Olivia Rasmussen hitting the only goal for the home team on a free kick in the 74th minute, which, at the time, cut the lead in half.

Raiders players celebrate No. 2 Olivia Rasmussen's free kick goal Tuesday against Winona. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Raiders junior Alannah Carey scrums for the ball against Winona Tuesday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

