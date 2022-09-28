Olivia Rasmussen takes a free kick for a goal in the second half Tuesday against the Winhawks. Coack Blake Kane said the shot "is currently the leading contender for goal of the year." (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
The Northfield Raiders hosted Winona Tuesday and fell 3-1, with sophomore Olivia Rasmussen hitting the only goal for the home team on a free kick in the 74th minute, which, at the time, cut the lead in half.
Rasmussen, a junior, hurried her teammates to stand in the box nearer to the front of the Winona goal as three Winona players lined up shoulder to shoulder closer to the spot of the ball. Rasmussen then kicked the ball in an arc over the players' heads, and the ball curved to the left and found the net without a touch by the Winona goalkeeper.
The game, though, didn't fall in Northfield's favor. Winona scored two goals, and the Raiders had an own goal on an errant pass back to the goalkeeper.
Northfield had four shots on goal, including Rasmussen's goal.
Northfield goalkeeper Gracie Freyberg recorded 14 saves, and her 163 cumulative saves on the season is still good for second place in the state.
"I thought our team put forward a very strong effort against a solid Winona side, including playing them to a 0-0 tie at halftime," coach Blake Kane said.
He said Winona has defeated a few teams who beat the Raiders earlier in the season, so they knew it would be a challenging match coming in.
"This did not deter the players, and they left everything on the field, buoyed by a vocal fanbase, who was there to support us during our annual Lace for the Cure breast cancer fundraiser game," Kane said.
Winona's Alivia Bell is one of the strongest players the Raiders have seen this year, Kane said: "Even more impressive is the fact that she's only an eighth grader."
"Our defense again had an outstanding game, with junior Amelia Rosenhamer and sophomore Kate Hubers both playing solidly," Kane said. "We recognized the play of senior Sidney Koehler after the game for being particularly tenacious."
He continued, "The second half shot and goal by sophomore Olivia Rasmussen is currently the leading contender for goal of the year, with an absolute rocket into the upper portion of the net. We're looking forward to three more good games and are approaching the section tournament after playing our best soccer of the year in the past week."
Northfield girls soccer were next scheduled to play at Rochester Mayo Thursday and then host Faribault Tuesday.
The Raiders play their last regular season game Thursday, Oct. 7 at Rochester John Marshall.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.