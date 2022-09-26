Northfield girls cross country team finished second in the Mounds View Cross Country Invitational Saturday, behind freshman Caley Graber who finished sixth overall, while the boys took seventh place in the team competition, anchored by a 10th-place finish and lifetime best time by senior Nathan Amundson.
Northfield girls cross country coach Nichole Porath said the girls' team "made a big statement" at the Mustang Invite. The varsity placed second out of 14 teams and 29 points behind the winner, Prior Lake, who is ranked third in the state right now.
"We also were running without Anna Forbord, who was out sick. That would have put us within 15-20 points of Prior Lake," Porath said. "I know our team is strong, but this result even took me a bit by surprise. This finish also got the attention of the Minnesota Coaches Association poll. We are now ranked No. 11 in the state."
She said "making the state meet is a lot of our team's 'dream big' goals. The last time Northfield girls were at state was in 2001 — 21 years ago."
Raiders freshman Caley Graber led the Northfield scoring. Graber ran a 19:20.5 for seventh place among varsity girls. Eighth grader Peyton Quaas finished in 16th overall in 20:03.0. Sophomore Addison Enfield ran a time of 20:13.1 and took 21st place. Sophomore Claire Casson finished in 22nd place with a time of 20:17.1. Eighth grader Claire Forbord ran a time of 20:40.0 to take 34th place. Seventh grader Makaya Petricka finished in 20:54.7 for 40th place. Eighth grader Gracyn Mosley finished in 21:52.4 to take 68th place.
Prior Lake took the girls varsity trophy with 65 points, with six of their seven runners finishing in the top 20, for a clock time of 1:39:17.8. Northfield scored 94 points for second place, with a clock time of 1:40:33.4. Fourteen girls' teams competed in the varsity race.
Coach Porath said the Raiders varsity girls came into Mustang meet more rested than they have for other meets and as a result, saw some really big time drops.
"We had five girls drop over one minute off of their season best times, and 19 total ran their season bests," Porath said. "We will now bring our training volume and intensity back up for the next two weeks before tapering for our championship meets. I am so excited to see what this girls team can continue to do this year."
Raiders boys 7th at Mounds View behind personal best run by Amundson
Northfield senior Nathan Amundson placed 10th overall to lead the Northfield boys varsity cross county team to a seventh-place team finish Saturday at the Mounds View Cross Country Invitational. Amundson's time of 16:43.3 was his personal best, one of a slew of lifetime-best performances on the day for all Raiders runners.
Northfield boys cross country coach Janet Smith said "the boys had an amazing day" at the invitational, held on the cross country course on Anoka High School grounds.
"We logged 33 season bests and 15 lifetime bests," Smith said, or 27 total lifetime bests "if you include first-year runners." She said Northfield's showing included 16 runners under the 20-minute barrier and eight of those were under 19 minutes.
"We already have more athletes in this range than we did at the end of the season last year," Smith said.
Amundson was 10th overall and the team score was 171 points, beaten by one point by Anoka at 170 points. Raiders junior Evan Loe finished in 17:47.2 for 34th place and he also ran his lifetime best race.
Sophomore Soren Murphy-Pearson finished in 17:55.0 for 43rd place and his own lifetime best time. Freshman Fletcher Aylin also ran to his lifetime best in 18:08.4 and 47th place.
Junior Carter Steenblock had a time of 18:09.4 for 51st place. Senior Carter Schlomann, who finished in 18:10.0 took 52nd place. Senior Cullen Merritt ran an 18:36.6 for 68th place.
Coach Smith said ninth grader Isaac Schlief is back from an injury and ran an 18:55, seniors Henry Vrtis and Mitchell Swenson continue to have strong showings. Junior Isaac Alladin and Freshman Jason Aldorfer are also looking very strong as our top JV point scorers.
Smith said they also had two MS runners run in the Green 3,200-meter race. They will all be racing a 5-kilometer race the rest of the season from here on out.
She said there are so many others to “shout out” for improving their times with a team of 51 athletes.
"I will just say that I am very proud of the entire team and all their hard work that is truly paying off," she said. "This week we compete at Farmington on Thursday. We plan to try and work on our negative split race strategy along with pack running."