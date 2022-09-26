Northfield girls cross country team finished second in the Mounds View Cross Country Invitational Saturday, behind freshman Caley Graber who finished sixth overall, while the boys took seventh place in the team competition, anchored by a 10th-place finish and lifetime best time by senior Nathan Amundson.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

