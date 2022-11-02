...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS
EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY...
Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition,
afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will
result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start
will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to
control.
The No. 2 seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers volleyball team took a four-set victory in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Tuesday, with a 3-1 win over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights Tuesday at Mankato East High School.
WEM earned the victory, with set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-20.
The Buccaneers had a 91.7% serving rate in the match against the Knights. The team had 57 kills, with three players in double figures. Junior outside hitter Claire Bohlen led the Bucs with 19 kills, junior middle hitter Alayna Atherton had 18 kills and Addison Condon had 10.
Sophomore setter Ashlyn Pelant had six kills against the Knights, senior defensive setter Jordan Green had three kills and Grace Baker had one kill.
The Buccaneers had 11 aces in the match with the Knights, led by Bohlen with four, and two apiece from Condon and Green, and one ace apiece from Pelant, Baker and junior libero Josie Volkmann.
WEM had 144 defensive sets across the four matches, with six of seven players digging in double figures. Baker led the team with 31 digs, Bohlen had 27, Volkmann and Condon both had 26, Pelant had 13, Green had 12 and Atherton had nine.
The Buccaneers had 52 setting assists versus the Knights, with Pelant leading the team with 30. Baker had 17 set assists, Bohlen had three and Volkmann had two.
Atherton led blocking with two solo and one assist block, and three others with one assist block each were Baker, Bohlen and Green.
WEM volleyball coach Crystal Lamont said the Buccaneers advance to the Sub-Section 2AA-South final versus No. 1 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, who beat Waseca 3-0. The subsection north and south finals winners play in the 2AA Section Championship Saturday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown's Sub-Section 2AA-South final match is Thursday in New Prague at 7:45 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. Sub-Section 2AA-North final game, which features No. 1 seeded Southwest Christian against No. 2 seeded Belle Plaine.
NRHEG advanced with a sweep of Mankato East, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23. In the Sub-Section 2AA-North, Belle Plaine won a five-set match over Central Public in comeback fashion, after dropping the first two sets, then winning three straight, with set scores of 16-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14 and 15-9. Southwest Christian won its quarterfinal match in three sets over Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-12, 25-16 and 25-21.
The sub-section finals winners meet for the 2AA section championship match at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.