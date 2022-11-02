The No. 2 seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers volleyball team took a four-set victory in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Tuesday, with a 3-1 win over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights Tuesday at Mankato East High School.


Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

