Faribault girls tennis traveled to Rochester to play Big 9 Conference rival Mayo Thursday, and the Falcons couldn't keep up with one of the best squads in the state.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments