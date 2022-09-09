Faribault girls tennis traveled to Rochester to play Big 9 Conference rival Mayo Thursday, and the Falcons couldn't keep up with one of the best squads in the state.
Mayo is the reigning Big 9 Conference Champ from last year and is currently ranked No. 2 in Class AA statewide. Their team also includes two players ranked in the top 10 players in state: Claire Loftus (10th grade) is currently ranked No. 4 and her younger sister, Aoife Loftus (eighth grade), is currently ranked No. 10.
"Mayo remains a relatively young team packed with a lot of talent and is competing strong against the state’s top teams, like reigning state champs Minnetonka and perennial powerhouse Edina and is poised to win state in the next year or two," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said.
Anderson felt his team played well, despite the more than difficult competition.
"While the Faribault team gave a great effort today, the skill and ability of the Mayo team was impressive," he said. "The match scores don’t reflect how well the Faribault team played, taking opportunities as they were available to control points or hit well-placed shots."
He continued, "At No. 2 singles, Stacie Petricka played a very aggressive match, controlling many points. At No. 1 doubles, the team of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil also played well with great serving along with good court coverage and ball placement."
After a couple of days of practice, Faribault will travel to St. Peter on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to play a dual against the Saints, with matches starting at 4:30 p.m.