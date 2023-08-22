While the Faribault Lakers did take to the field over the weekend, one of the perks of earning the Region 3C No. 1 seed was that, regardless of win or loss, Faribault’s spot in the state tournament was safe, as they hosted the Courtland Cubs in a pre-tournament scrimmage.

Lakers 1 CLASS C

The Faribault Lakers are set to face the New Ulm Brewers in their first game of the Class C state tournament. (file photo/southernminn.com)


  

