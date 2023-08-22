...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 115 to 120 this evening
and 105 to 110 Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, heat index
values up to 95 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower 80s
in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may also
lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Faribault Lakers are set to face the New Ulm Brewers in their first game of the Class C state tournament. (file photo/southernminn.com)
While the Faribault Lakers did take to the field over the weekend, one of the perks of earning the Region 3C No. 1 seed was that, regardless of win or loss, Faribault’s spot in the state tournament was safe, as they hosted the Courtland Cubs in a pre-tournament scrimmage.