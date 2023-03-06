(WEM JWP) Kuball celebration

WEM/JWP’s Keegan Kuball gets his armed raise after becoming the Class A 285 pound state champion. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The road to the top isn’t always an easy journey and for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton sophomore Keegan Kuball, the journey to becoming the new Class A 285-pound state champion wasn’t always a cakewalk.


(WEM JWP WR) Kuball podium

WEM/JWP’s Keegan Kuball stands tall at the top of the podium after claiming the Class A 285 pound state title. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Misgen and Kuball

NRHEG’s Makota Misgen (left) and WEM/JWP’s Keegan Kuball (right) go head-to-head during the Class A 285 pound semifinal round. Kuball went on to win the 285 state title and Misgen went on to claim a third place finish. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(WEM JWP WR) Kuball sign

Friends and family cheer on WEM/JWP’s Keegan Kuball during his run to the Class A 285 pound state title. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(WEM JWP WR) Kuball finals

WEM/JWP’s Keegan Kuball (top) attempts to turn Jackson County Central’s

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments