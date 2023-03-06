The road to the top isn’t always an easy journey and for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton sophomore Keegan Kuball, the journey to becoming the new Class A 285-pound state champion wasn’t always a cakewalk.
But inside the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Kuball found ways to make sure he came out victorious and it resulted in him standing atop of the Class A 285 podium as a state champion.
“It’s amazing,” Kuball said right after winning in the finals. “I still can’t believe it. I won’t be able to believe it for a few days. It’s crazy.”
Kuball enjoyed a very successful sophomore season wrestling for the WEM/JWP Grizzlies, which featured him surpassing 40 wins on the year with just a mere four losses, while routinely wrestling at the heavier weights as just a sophomore.
But his hard work throughout the season landed him a section championship and a spot in the Class A 285 bracket as one of the top seeds.
His first challenger during the Friday sessions was Caledonia/Houston’s Grant Ness, who he pinned in just 38 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals. There he met Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Braden Shamp and downed Shamp in an 8-0 decision.
If it were a team dual, Kuball’s first two matches of the tournament would’ve yielded bonus points. But one of his biggest challenges of the day was waiting for him in the semifinals in the form of a familiar conference and section foe Makota Misgen of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Just prior to the state tournament, Kuball managed to defeat Misgen in the Section 2A 285 title match by an ultimate tiebreaker and their rematch was set to determine which one would advance to the state title match.
Kuball was victorious in their rematch, which again required overtime for it to be settled, and the WEM/JWP sophomore was off to the finals. Misgen ended up rebounding and claimed bronze with a 5-1 decision victory in the third place matchup.
“After last year, going 2-2 and not placing, I’d have to be mentally prepared this year,” Kuball said. “I was used to the lights and the crowd and this year I knew I could take this bracket.”
Picking out who Kuball’s opponent would be at the start of the tournament would’ve seemed like an easy guess, but turned out to be a little more difficult to predict as time went on.
Dover-Eyota’s Jackson Duellman was ranked No. 1 in the state and was the No. 1 seed going into the tournament, but got knocked out of the tournament right away after losing in sudden victory to Minneota’s Hudson Scholten.
Hudson Scholten then lost in a 4-3 decision to Jackson County Central’s Cameron Scholten, who managed to make the finals with a 6-5 decision in the other semifinals match over No. 7 ranked Cameron Wieneke.
On top of that, the Jackson County Central supporters were in full force and were especially loud after the Huskies won the Class A team title just two days prior and just saw senior Caleb Vancura win the 220 state title just the match prior to Kuball and Scholten.
But Kuball knew he had what it took to win it all.
The match itself started out close, but Kuball already knew a thing or two about how to win the close matches. IIn the third period, Kuball found his opportunity to turn Scholten and managed to do so.
“He rolled me at the end of the period and got two back points, so I was losing by two and I knew that I was really going to have to dig in the third period,” Kuball said. “[Scholten] chose down and I knew I could turn him. Got him over in the half, stayed there the whole period and finished with the win.”
He teased a potential pin to cap off the night as the final match across all state tournament finals to finish, but in the end, it was the back points that surged Kuball ahead for a 9-4 decision victory to claim the title.
The state title not only displays the bright future ahead of Kuball, but also for the Grizzlies. WEM/JWP will not only return their state title winner, but it also returns his teammate Brady Murphy, who placed fourth in the state at 106 pounds as a freshman, along with some of its other young wrestlers that’ll bolster the lineup for seasons to come.
For Kuball, he’ll be sitting on the heavyweight throne going into next season and will likely take a top ranking in the state. Kuball was last ranked No. 6 overall at 220 pounds and the 285 rankings will see eight of the top 10 ranked wrestlers graduate, which will open a spot at the top for Class A’s newest state champion.