Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Windy early with showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.