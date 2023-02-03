The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) held a Board of Directors Meeting Thursday. The MSHSL meeting synopsis shares the approved changes that will come with wrestling, boys and girls soccer, volleyball and boys and girls tennis.
WRESTLING: The Board of Directors approved implementing 13 weight classes effective in the 2023-24 school year. The change in weight classes resulted from the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Wrestling Rules committee requiring each state association to determine if the state will utilize 12, 13 or 14 weight classes.
The approved weight classes for girls wrestling will be 100, 106, 112, 118, 124, 130, 136, 142, 148, 155, 170, 190 and 235 pounds.
The approved weight classes for boys wrestling will be 107, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285 pounds.
SOCCER: The Board of Directors approved a proposal to implement running time in the second half if the goal-differential is five or more. The Board of Directors also approved a proposal to eliminate overtime in regular season games when the contest is tied at the end of regulation.
TENNIS: The Board of Directors approved a proposal to seed Nos. 1-5 in the Class A boys and girls qualifying teams prior to the quarterfinal round at the state meet. There was a proposal to increase boys and girls tennis to three classes (A, AA and AAA), but the proposal was not approved.
VOLLEYBALL: The Board of Directors approved a proposal to have the option to increase the number of players on an official roster from 15 to 18 players.
FOOTBALL: There was a proposal to seed Nos. 1-8 from Nine Man to Class AAAAA prior to the state football quarterfinal round, but the proposal was not approved by the Board of Directors.