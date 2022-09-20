The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball team beat academies from Iowa and Wisconsin on the road Saturday, then returned to take a loss Monday after a strong fight against North Lakes Academy.
In Wisconsin on Saturday, varsity volleyball coach Kali Bissell said the Trojans had an opportunity to play against Iowa School for the Deaf and Wisconsin School for the Deaf and won both games.
"It was a fun weekend for our players to get more experience and develop connections," she said.
Dannika Rivera had seven aces, two kills and a dig to lead the Trojans against Iowa Academy. The Trojans had 23 serving aces in the match, with six from Holly Sheets, four by Brooke Roggow and three each by Jaylee Anderson and Marissa Ellis. Amber Hamilton had six of the team's 14 kills, including two each from Roggow, Sheets and Marissa Ellis, who also led the team in assists with eight.
MSAD beat the Iowa Academy Bobcats in three sets, 23-25, 25-18, 15-10. They defeated the Wisconsin Academy Firebirds in two sets, 25-11, 25-19.
Roggow had 10 aces, and Ellis had eight against the Firebirds; Anderson had five assists and an ace. The team had seven kills, with three from Roggow, two by Sheets and one each by Hamilton and Ellis. Hamilton also had a dig and two aces in the match.
After the meet in Wisconsin, MSAD traveled back home to Minnesota on Sunday and only had one day of rest before playing Monday against North Lakes Academy.
"We lost to them in the fifth set," Bissell said.
She said the team fought hard the entire match and handled the pressure until the fifth set.
"I can see they have developed stronger connections after this weekend in Wisconsin," Bissell said. "The players should be proud."
Against the North Lakes Academy Huskies, Anderson led the team in aces (10), assists (nine) and digs (four) and had one kill. The scores were 12-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 10-15.
Roggow had seven aces, four kills and three digs for the Trojans. Sheets had six kills to lead the team, with a dig plus three aces and three assists. Hamilton had three digs, two kills, two aces and an assist for MSAD and Laela Chapin had two kills and a dig.
