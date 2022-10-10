No. 32 Nathan Undeland.jpg

No. 32, MSAD sophomore Nathan Undeland draws a pack of Terriers' defenders Saturday in Vancouver, WA, in the Trojans' varsity football game against Washington School for the Deaf. (submitted photo/southernminn.com)

The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf Trojans football team took its third straight weekend road trip of the season, this time to Vancouver, Washington, for a game against the Terriers of Washington School for the Deaf, where they racked up plenty of offense but took a loss, 45-19.

Minn SAD vs. Wash 1.jpg

Trojans square off against WSD Terriers Saturday in Vancouver, WA in the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf's third straight road game in as many weeks of the season. The Trojans play at home for the first time this season 3 p.m. Saturday for their 2022 Homecoming game, vs. the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)
No. 12 Salan Saied No. 8 Adam Arteaga.jpg

MSAD seventh grader Salan Saied (No. 12) and junior Adam Arteaga (No. 8) pursue the ball carrier Saturday (Oct. 8) against Washington School for the Deaf in Vancouver, WA. The Spartans scored three TDs but fell 45-19 to the Terriers, and will play their Homecoming game Saturday in Faribault against Wisconsin School for the Deaf. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

