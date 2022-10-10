No. 32, MSAD sophomore Nathan Undeland draws a pack of Terriers' defenders Saturday in Vancouver, WA, in the Trojans' varsity football game against Washington School for the Deaf. (submitted photo/southernminn.com)
Trojans square off against WSD Terriers Saturday in Vancouver, WA in the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf's third straight road game in as many weeks of the season. The Trojans play at home for the first time this season 3 p.m. Saturday for their 2022 Homecoming game, vs. the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)
MSAD seventh grader Salan Saied (No. 12) and junior Adam Arteaga (No. 8) pursue the ball carrier Saturday (Oct. 8) against Washington School for the Deaf in Vancouver, WA. The Spartans scored three TDs but fell 45-19 to the Terriers, and will play their Homecoming game Saturday in Faribault against Wisconsin School for the Deaf. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)
The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf Trojans football team took its third straight weekend road trip of the season, this time to Vancouver, Washington, for a game against the Terriers of Washington School for the Deaf, where they racked up plenty of offense but took a loss, 45-19.
Trojans senior quarterback Matteo Coleman led the offense, throwing for 133 yards and one touchdown. Coleman connected on seven of 18 passes, had three rushes for 40 yards and made six tackles on defense.
Junior Adam Arteaga carried the ball eight times for 66 yards and a touchdown and also had five catches for 98 yards and another touchdown. Arteaga also had four tackles on defense.
Sophomore Nathan Undeland had two rushes for one yard and a touchdown and also caught one pass for 19 yards, with two tackles on defense.
Trojans freshman Hsa Mu Phyar had one catch for 16 yards, ran in a two-point conversion and had a solo tackle on defense.
Coleman led the defense with five solo tackles and a tackle for a loss. Senior Sebastian Sanchez had four solo tackles. Arteaga had four solo tackles, with one for a loss. Undeland had two solo tackles.
"We flew out to Washington School for the Deaf to take them on in their Homecoming game," said Ryan Smith-Hastings, coach for the MSAD Trojans. "Our players showed a lot of improvement, and our offense moved the ball really well throughout the game."
"We look forward to our own Homecoming game this weekend," against Wisconsin School for the Deaf on Saturday, Oct. 15 here at MSAD, Smith-Hastings said. The Homecoming game kickoff is 3 p.m.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.