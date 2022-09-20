MSADFootball3.jpg

Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf football team lines up during the team’s first game of the season at Wisconsin Academy for the Deaf in Wisconsin. The Trojans fell to the Firebirds, 43-6. (submitted photo)

The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf football team played at the Wisconsin State Academy for the Deaf Saturday and came home with a 43-6 loss.

MSADFootball1.jpg

MSAD football’s defenders go for a stop against WSAD. The Trojans travelled to Wisconsin for their season opener Saturday. (submitted photo)
MSADFootball4.jpg

A Trojans player carries the ball for MSAD Saturday in Wisconsin. (submitted photo)
MSADFootball2,hog.jpg

An MSAD defender goes for the stop against WSAD Saturday. (submitted photo)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

