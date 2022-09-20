Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf football team lines up during the team’s first game of the season at Wisconsin Academy for the Deaf in Wisconsin. The Trojans fell to the Firebirds, 43-6. (submitted photo)
The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf football team played at the Wisconsin State Academy for the Deaf Saturday and came home with a 43-6 loss.
The Trojans football team travelled with the volleyball team to Wisconsin School for the Deaf to play a football game against WSAD, while the volleyball team played matches against WSAD and the team from Iowa State Academy for the Deaf, football coach and athletic director Ryan Smith-Hastings said.
“It was a tough game for our players,” Smith-Hastings said. “It was our first game of the season and we look forward to bouncing back and working on different aspects of the game and improving our skills.”
The Trojans’ junior Adam Arteaga had nine carries for 107 yards and two catches for 17 yards to lead the offense, and had five tackles. Senior quarterback Matteo Coleman had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and was three for 15 passing for 20 yards, with two tackles.
Sophomore Nathan Undeland had five carries for 32 yards and one catch for three yards, with six tackles and one forced fumble.
Senior Sebastian Sanchez had six tackles to lead the team in tackles, tied with Undeland. Freshman Trenton Heil had one tackle for the Trojans.
The Trojans’ next game is Oct. 1 Kansas School for the Deaf.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.