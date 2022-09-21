Blossoms celebration

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms celebrate after winning the fifth set for a 3-2 victory over the Medford Tigers on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers clashed in a Gopher Conference matchup in Blooming Prairie Tuesday night. In an intense back-and-forth battle, the Blossoms prevailed in a 3-2 victory with some key responses in the final two sets.

Medford junior middle hitter Annette Kniefel (6) touches the ball over the net for a point during the fifth set. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Blooming Prairie’s Haven Carlson (15) and Sierra Larson (3) attempt to block a swing from Medford’s Addison Vandereide (8). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Blooming Prairie junior setter Macy Lembke (2) prepares to serve the ball. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Medford sophomore setter Hailey Hemann (3) sets the ball during the Tuesday matchup between the Tigers and the Awesome Blossoms. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

