...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will
quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Metro-South rebounds with win over Hopkins/St. Louis Park
The Metro-South girls hockey team clashed with Hopkins/St. Louis Park inside the Minnetonka Ice Arena Tuesday night.
The Phoenix, which include players from Faribault and Bethlehem Academy, rebounded from back-to-back losses against Lakeville South and Shakopee with an 8-3 win over Hopkins/Park.
The teams traded goals to start with Madisyn Krumholz netting a power play goal off assists from Aurelia Meza and Ella Bond nearly six and a half minutes into the game. Hopkins/Park tied it just under a minute into the second period with an unassisted goal from Avery Shaw.
Charlotte Goings put Metro-South back ahead with a goal off an assist from Olivia Tilbury a few minutes later. Hopkins/Park once again tied it with a second unassisted goal from Shaw. But from there, the Phoenix ran away with it.
Ella Berthiaume scored on the power play with an assist from Taylor Larson and Krumholz scored her second goal nearly 30 seconds later, this time with Lily Keefe assisting on it.
Heidi Deuel scored even-strength with an assist to Goings a few minutes later and not long after, Krumholz recorded a hat trick with her third goal of the night coming unassisted on the power play.
Bond capped off the onslaught of second period goals with a goal of her own coming off an assist from Bailey Tilley to put the Phoenix up 7-2 going into the third period.
Hopkins/Park scored shorthanded late in the period, but it was then responded to with Keefe scoring on a power play with Bond and Meza earning assists on the goal.
Metro-South saw 10 different skaters earn at least one point in the win with Krumholz (three goals) and Bond (one goal, two assists) leading the team with three point nights each. Millie Farrington recorded 17 saves on 20 shots for a .850 save percentage while in net for the Phoenix.
The Phoenix will go out on the road against Rosemount on Thursday before hosting Farmington at Drake Arena on Saturday night.