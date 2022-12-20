The Metro-South girls hockey team looked to bounce back from a 4-3 loss against Rosemount and entered back into the win column after a 3-2 victory over Farmington.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments