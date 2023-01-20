The Metro-South girls hockey team returned to the ice Thursday to face off against Apple Valley at the Drake Arena in St. Paul. The Phoenix quickly fell behind Apple Valley in an eventual 7-2 loss.
The Eagles unloaded 22 shots on net in the first period and netted the first goal of the game 13 seconds in and tallied three more goals throughout the period for a 4-0 going into the first intermission.
Apple Valley extended its lead to 6-0 with goals coming nearly eight and a half minutes in and with a little under six minutes left in the period.
Charlotte Goings got the Phoenix on the scoreboard with an even-strength goal off an assist from Bailey Tilley with four and a half minutes left in the second period. Metro-South cut the lead down to 6-2 nearly eight minutes into the third period off an unassisted goal from Madisyn Krumholz.
The Eagles put things away with their seventh goal of the night just a handful of minutes later after outshooting Metro-South 54-24 (22-5, 18-9, 14-10) through the three periods.
Helen Sautter started in net for the Phoenix and the freshman goaltender weathered the storm of 54 total shots from the Eagles and made saves on 47 of them for a .870 save percentage.
Metro-South will go on the road this weekend as the Phoenix faces off against Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Saturday inside the Hasse Arena.