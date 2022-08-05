The Faribault volleyball program will be under new direction heading into the 2022 season, as Tara Melchert and Eryn Harman were named as the interim co-head coaches in place of 2021 head coach JoAnna Lane.
Melchert and Harman are no strangers to the Faribault volleyball program and despite it being their first year as co-head coaches, bring in a combined 22 years of volleyball coaching experience. They'll also be joined by assistant coach Katie Ruisi.
The upcoming 2022 season will be an interesting one for the Falcons, who lost a lot of their on-court producers from last season, which includes All-Area First Team selections in then-senior outside hitter Olivia Bauer and middle hitter Maggie Leichtnam.
Faribault is coming off a 2021 season where it finished with a 12-16 overall record, including a 4-7 record in Big 9 Conference play. The Falcons made it to the Section 1AAA semifinals as the No. 5 seed after Bauer and Leichtnam helped them past No. 4 Red Wing in the quarterfinals. A loss to No.1 seeded Kasson-Mantorville in the semifinals ended the Falcons season.
The excitement is at a high for Faribault’s new co-head coaches as the fall sports season rapidly approaches.
The season officially starts on Monday, Aug. 15 and action for Faribault volleyball begins on Thursday, Aug. 25 when the Falcons host Bryon at 7 p.m. before going on a three-game road stretch against Farmington, Kasson-Mantorville and Mankato East.