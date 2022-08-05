The Faribault volleyball program will be under new direction heading into the 2022 season, as Tara Melchert and Eryn Harman were named as the interim co-head coaches in place of 2021 head coach JoAnna Lane.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments